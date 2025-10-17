Exhibition on “Mosques in Islam” Opens in Paris

An exhibition titled “Mosques in Islam” has been opened at the Grand Mosque of Paris in France. The event was organized for the opening of Algerian artist Dalil Saci’s exhibition under the same title.

The inauguration was attended by Chems-Eddine Hafiz, Director of the Grand Mosque of Paris, along with many guests. The exhibition, which will remain open to visitors until the end of this month, features 31 artworks.

The pieces depict well-known mosques from various countries such as Malaysia, Qatar, Algeria, and France, drawing attention with their use of vibrant colors. Artist Saci stated, “Mosques represent an invaluable heritage for me. I want to add value to this precious legacy.”