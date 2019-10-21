"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
21 EKİM 2019 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 50

Signs of hope for Muslims

21 Ekim 2019, Pazartesi 12:56
Said Nursi points out that despair will be defeated and hope will rule the day: “Have hope! The loudest and most powerful voice in the upheavals and changes of the future will be the voice of Islam.”

The death of thousands of birds in Arkansas on New Year's Day sparked national debate in the United States of a pending doom and world destruction by many people.

At least 3,000 red-winged blackbirds died on New Year's Eve near Beebe, Arkansas where the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the agency began receiving reports of blackbirds falling from the sky about 11:30 p.m. December, 31 in a 1-square-mile area of Beebe.

A few days later, the death of more than 80,000 freshwater drum fish, and a few yellow bass and white bass were reported in the Arkansas River.

Wildlife officials say the 2,000-3,000 birds that fell dead from the sky in Beebe, Ark., New Year's Eve exhibited no sign of poisoning.

Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson said what did kill the birds hadn't been determined and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will start sending the bird carcasses to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission for testing.

Meanwhile, evangelical right-wing Christian leaders point to the death of the birds as a sign of the end of days.  Many of these neo-conservative religious Christian extremist groups have some of their followers bellowing on the City streets of America that the end of the world is soon to arrive.

There are those who say that finding a dead bird near your house is just a reminder that everything is mortal, everything dies or ends in time, and it is just part of the cycle. All life is connected by the shared experience of being alive, no matter what species. Everything is interconnected and interdependent.

According to Bediuzzaman Said Nursi, what plays the greatest part in decline and disaster is despair. Like a bird which is unable to fly away due to fear --“Despair is the obstacle to all attainment and achievement.”

In Arkansas, the death of over 2500 black birds entering the New Year should symbolize America’s salvation is tied to casting away despair and in its place allow hope to reign. Said Nursi points out that despair will be defeated and hope will rule the day: “Have hope! The loudest and most powerful voice in the upheavals and changes of the future will be the voice of Islam.”

Said Nursi’s “Damascus Sermon” is a sermon on hope in which he teaches that Humanity must act resolutely to change the conditions which have brought despair within civilization.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi states that Islam teaches Muslims to use reason and reasoned proof in order to breed understanding in this age of science, technology and reason. Islam provides for the material progress of man, and indeed urges him towards it.

For man’s true progress, hope and development in moral and spiritual matters can come from signs that may signal doom for non-believers, but signals hope from despair for the Muslim.

Robert Miranda

Okunma Sayısı: 105
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü'ndeki il içi atamalar belli oldu

    '35 saat içerisinde geri çekilmezlerse operasyon tekrar başlayacak'

    Şili'de ölü sayısı 8'e yükseldi

    Milyonerlere 8 ayda 30 bin kişi daha eklendi

    Mardin'de 1 asker şehit oldu

    Önce keyfi yasakları kaldırın

    Üstü örtülü bir şantaja mı muhatabız?

    Müslüman karşıtı saldırılar bitsin

    Dünyanın en uzun mesafeli uçuşu tamamlandı

    Beşiktaş'ta Ahmet Nur Çebi dönemi

    Dünyanın en uzun bayrağı Pakistan'da Keşmir için açıldı

    Fenerbahçe, Denizli'de moral buldu

    MSB: 86 araçlık konvoy Rasulayn'dan çıkış yaptı

    Bakan Akar: Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'nde bir gram kimyasal silah yok

    Türkiye Rasulayn'a girdi

    Trump: Askerlerimizi eve getiriyoruz

    ‘Esnafın sesini duyun’

    Yoksullukla mücadele ödül getirdi

    Depreme hiçbirimiz hazır değiliz

    En Çok Okunanlar

    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Sıra Türkiye’nin bölünmesine gelmeden
    Abdülbakî ÇİMİÇ

    Ahirzaman Müceddidi: Bediüzzaman
    Genel

    Üstü örtülü bir şantaja mı muhatabız?
    Mehmet KARA

    Büyük soru!
    Genel

    Önce keyfi yasakları kaldırın
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Yeni Asya'dan Size

    İhvan dersleri ve Yeni Asya
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Sebepler, bilimler ve gerçekler
    Hüseyin GÜLTEKİN

    Fanatiklerin hezeyanları

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2019, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.