Sinead O'Connor (Şüheda Davitt) has died at the age of 56

The famous Irish female singer known as Sinead O'Connor, who took the name Şüheda Davitt after announcing that she was a Muslim, has died at the age of 56.

According to the BBC, Şüheda Davitt's family said in a statement; "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead."

In the statement, it was stated that the family and friends of 56-year-old Davitt were deeply saddened by the sad news. Davitt, who gained worldwide fame in the 90s with the song "Nothing Compares 2 U" and made his name known with his solo albums as well as charity concerts, has released 10 albums so far.

Announcing his conversion to Islam in 2018, Davitt said, "I am proud to be a Muslim. This is a natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian. All scriptures lead us to Islam. Islam makes all other scriptures unnecessary."

The Irish singer stated that he would take a new name after converting to Islam and would use the name "Şüheda Davitt" from now on.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş