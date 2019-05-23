The Australia Light Foundation's aid program to refugees

Once again the Australia Light Foundation did not forget the innocent Rohingya Refugees.

The Rohingya Refugees fled their home country from the barbaric attacks to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Since their arrival in Bangladesh, they have continued to struggle and remain isolated and abandoned.

The Australia Light Foundation together with Australia Peace Organisation has been delivering aid programs to the region since the refugees arrived into Bangladesh.

Our latest contribution has been the distribution of food and essential goods as part Ramadan.

For those who wish to contribute to our water project, food and clothing distribution or distribution of medical aid in East Africa, Atakan Refugees or Pakistan please contact us on

0417 386 044.

May Allah reward our donors for their generous contributions.

Australia / Yeni Asya