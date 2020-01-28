In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful.

1. When the earth is shaken with her (violent) shaking,

2. And the earth brings forth her burdens,

3. And man says: What has befallen her?

4. On that day she shall tell her news,

5. Because your Lord had inspired her.

6. On that day men shall come forth in sundry bodies that they may be shown their works.

7. So. he who has done an atom's weight of good shall see it

8. And he who has done an atom's weight of evil shall see it.

Quran / Surah El Zilzal (The Shaking)