"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
When the earth is shaken with her (violent) shaking

28 Ocak 2020, Salı 12:49

In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful.

1. When the earth is shaken with her (violent) shaking,

2. And the earth brings forth her burdens,

3. And man says: What has befallen her?

4. On that day she shall tell her news,

5. Because your Lord had inspired her.

6. On that day men shall come forth in sundry bodies that they may be shown their works.

7. So. he who has done an atom's weight of good shall see it

8. And he who has done an atom's weight of evil shall see it.

Quran / Surah El Zilzal (The Shaking)

