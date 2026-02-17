"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

British rapper converts to Islam

17 Şubat 2026, Salı
British rap musician Central Cee announced his conversion to Islam during a live broadcast, saying, “I just changed my name and recited the shahada.

I am now a Muslim.” Central Cee, who had not previously stated whether he belonged to any religion, saw his announcement quickly gain widespread attention on social media. The famous artist has yet to make a statement regarding the new name he adopted after becoming Muslim. Meanwhile, photos he had previously shared from his visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, resurfaced and attracted public interest.

