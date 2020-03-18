"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
18 MART 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 51

Treasure of "In the Name of God" - 1st Word

18 Mart 2020, Çarşamba 13:43
Each Monday at 18:30, English version of Risale-i Nur is being read at our Ankara Branch Office.

We are more than happy to share this contemporary interpretation of Qur’an to the English-speaking society. The video of this week was from the 1st Word - In the Name of God.

“Bismillah, "In the Name of God," is the start of all things good. We too shall start with it. Know, O my soul! Just as this blessed phrase is a mark of Islam, so too it is constantly recited by all beings through their tongues of disposition. If you want to know what an inexhaustible strength, what an unending source of bounty is Bismillah, listen to the following story which is in the form of a comparison.”

Your support in terms of likes and shares are appreciated. We may suggest you subscribing our YouTube channel to keep up with our new videos in the upcoming weeks.

Mustafa Said Alkan

Okunma Sayısı: 41
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    ABD'de vaka ve ölü sayısı artmaya devam ediyor

    Koronavirüs tüm Avrupa'ya yayıldı

    ABD'de yaşayan Türk çift: Kovid-19'u 3-10 dakikada tespit edebilen kitler ürettik

    Venezuela, koronavirüsle mücadele için IMF'den para istedi

    Avrupa'da üretime ara veriyor

    Avrupa ülkelerinden Türkiye'ye dönen vatandaşlar hakkında açıklama

    Kovid-19, ABD'nin tamamına yayıldı

    ABD’de Kovid-19 paniği: Silah satışlarında dikkat çeken artış!

    2 ay çok önemli

    'Başlangıçta koronavirüsü hafife aldık'

    İki yolcunun karantina otobüsünden alınmasına ilişkin açıklama

    Ağrı'daki saldırıda yaralanan gümrük personelinden acı haber

    Koronavirüs sebebiyle ilk ölüm gözlemlendi; vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi

    Adaletin kör noktası: Gizli tanık

    Ekonomiyi de vuracak

    ''Yürütme organı getirsin, AK Parti getirsin koşulsuz destek vereceğiz"

    Dünya ekonomisi için büyük bir sınav

    ABD ekonomisi durgunlaşabilir

    Kızılay’dan yaşlı ve kronik hastalara market alışverişi

    İtalya'da ölü sayısı 2503'e yükseldi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Derslerimiz ne olacak?
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Cuma’sız-cemaatsiz camiye kader niye fetva verdi?
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Belâların istilâsı, bazı duâların hususî vaktidir
    Genel

    Adaletin kör noktası: Gizli tanık
    Genel

    2 ay çok önemli
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Korkuyu at, tedbiri al
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Ekonomiyi de vuracak
    Ahmet BATTAL

    YÖK’ü ilânen arıyoruz
    Genel

    İki yolcunun karantina otobüsünden alınmasına ilişkin açıklama

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.