ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
25 NİSAN 2019 PERŞEMBE

A lesson from Singaporean Bobby Koh

23 Nisan 2019, Salı 11:44
Singaporean Bobby Koh is a humble, luminous brother.

Every week we regularly participate in our Risale-i Nur classes in Turkish.

Small notepad and pen in hand, he notes down the Turkish words that he can catch, or try to understand the nature of the lesson. We ask to him:

“You don't know Turkish, but you regularly attend chats!

Don't you ever get bored in the chat? His reply: " I get so much pleasure, so much pleasure that I can't wait for the week,"

May this ring our brothers and sisters ears who are bored of the lesson and who visit the classroom annually. We have a lot of lessons to learn from Bobby Koh.

Fatih Yargı - Yeni Asya / Australia

Yeni Asya English

Etiketler: Risale-i Nur, lessons, Australia
Okunma Sayısı: 307
  • Zübeyir

    23.4.2019 23:44:39

    Congurulations! We are happy to see English news, thank you.

