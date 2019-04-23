A lesson from Singaporean Bobby Koh

Singaporean Bobby Koh is a humble, luminous brother.

Every week we regularly participate in our Risale-i Nur classes in Turkish.

Small notepad and pen in hand, he notes down the Turkish words that he can catch, or try to understand the nature of the lesson. We ask to him:

“You don't know Turkish, but you regularly attend chats!

Don't you ever get bored in the chat? His reply: " I get so much pleasure, so much pleasure that I can't wait for the week,"

May this ring our brothers and sisters ears who are bored of the lesson and who visit the classroom annually. We have a lot of lessons to learn from Bobby Koh.

Fatih Yargı - Yeni Asya / Australia