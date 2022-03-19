Arsenal Player Converts To Islam

Arsenal's Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey has converted to Islam.

Photos taken in the center where the 28-year-old football player, who plays in Arsenal, one of the English Premier League teams, has converted to Islam, has been shared on social media. The midfielder, who Arsenal tied to his colors from Atletico Madrid two years ago, has appeared in 24 games in all lanes this season and scored two goals. Partey was also named footballer of the month for February with his performance in the last period in Arsenal.

Translated by Ekrem Başçı