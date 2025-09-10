"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
11 EYLÜL 2025 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 56

Global Sumud Flotilla reports 2nd drone attack on vessel

10 Eylül 2025, Çarşamba
Activists say fire that broke out after strike was extinguished within 2 minutes

The Global Sumud Flotilla reported a second suspected drone attack on one of its vessels Tuesday as the aid convoy prepares to depart Tunisia for Gaza.

"The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) confirms that on September 9, another boat in our fleet -- the 'Alma' -- was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters," it said in a statement.

It said the boat, sailing under the British flag, sustained fire damage on its top deck.

The flotilla said an investigation is currently underway regarding the attack.

It said the attack is "an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission," but it "continues undeterred."

Activist Leila Hegazy described the attack on the Alma during her shift change.

"This is drone strike number two on one of the boats."

“We hope this is not a nightly occurrence, because they are playing lots of games," Hegazy said.

Another activist witnessed the attack firsthand, stating they saw the drone "literally right above, maybe 20 feet" before it caused a fire.

"We sounded the alarm. We yelled. We had the hoses ready, and it was out within two minutes," they said.

On a livestream, one activist said there was no significant structural damage after an initial examination and everyone in the boat was safe.

"Two nights in a row. It's not a coincidence. It's not an accident. This is a threat to the mission, and it's a serious threat that we're taking very seriously," she said.

The activist said this is a "clear intimidation tactic" to "scare people from boarding their vessels tomorrow."

"We will not be deterred," she added.

The flotilla had reported earlier Tuesday that its main vessel, the "Family Boat," was struck by a suspected drone off Tunisia's coast.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” is made up of more than 50 ships carrying people from various countries, including doctors, journalists and campaigners. Around 150 activists, including Tunisians, Turks and others from Europe, Africa and Asia -- are participating in the initiative.

The flotilla set sail from Barcelona in late August along with another group from Genoa, Italy and is expected to depart Tunisia on Wednesday for Gaza.

The initiative aims to challenge Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on Aug. 22 that famine had taken hold in northern Gaza and warned that it could spread as Israel’s blockade continues.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israeli forces having killed more than 64,500 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 220
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    İsrail, Yemen'e de saldırdı: Sana'daki ve Cevf'teki saldırılarda 35 kişi şehit oldu, 131 kişi yaralandı

    Trump, silahlı saldırıya uğrayan Charlie Kirk'ün öldüğünü duyurdu - Kirk, Trump ve İsrail'e desteğiyle biliniyordu

    Olumsuz hava koşulları nedeniyle Küresel Sumud filosu yarın yola çıkacak

    “İsrail ordusunun uzun kolu Orta Doğu’daki tüm düşmanlarımızın ellerini kesecek”

    Netanyahu, Katar'ı tehdit etti

    Küresel Sumud Filosu son hazırlıklarını yapıyor

    Polonya hava sahasını ihlal eden Rus İHA'ları için "İşte başlıyoruz" dedi

    İsrail ordusu, Katar'dan sonra Yemen'e saldırdı

    Bodrum'da da planlı su kesintilerine geçilecek

    İsrail'in Washington Büyükelçisi'nden Hamas liderlerine: "Bu sefer olmasa da gelecek seferde"

    Hamas'ın üst düzey isimlerine suikast düzenlendi

    Filo Gazze’ye müthiş umut oldu

    İngiltere şaşırtmadı: Soykırım var diyemeyiz

    OVP’de acı itiraf: Depreme ayrılan paralar harcanmadı

    Demokrasiye müdahale millete zarar verir

    Polonya hava sahasını defalarca ihlal eden Rus insansız hava araçlarını düşürdü

    "ABD, Karayipler'de benzeri görülmemiş bir askeri hareketlilik sergiliyor"

    İsrail Küresel Sumud Filosu'na yine saldırdı

    Sıcaklıklar mevsim normalleri civarında olacak

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Trump, silahlı saldırıya uğrayan Charlie Kirk'ün öldüğünü duyurdu - Kirk, Trump ve İsrail'e desteğiyle biliniyordu
    Genel

    İsrail, Yemen'e de saldırdı: Sana'daki ve Cevf'teki saldırılarda 35 kişi şehit oldu, 131 kişi yaralandı
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    ‘We are not stepping back! We will move forward'

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2025, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.