ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
New Zealand PM: World must talk about racism

25 Mart 2021, Perşembe 13:37
"Members of our Muslim community were living with a pretty terrible racism before that attack on their community," Ardern said in a statement on the 2nd year of the terrorist attack on Muslims." used the phrase.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Muslim community in the country had also faced racism before the Christchurch attack, saying the world needed to talk about racism and white supremacy.

The Strait Times reported that Prime MinisterArdern made the remarks on the 2nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Muslims at the Nur and Linwood mosques in the country's Christchurch region.

"Members of our Muslim community were living with a pretty terrible racism before that attack on their own society," Prime MinisterArdern said and stressed that it was unfair to say that New Zealand could not be held responsible for the attack because the terrorist came from Australia." used the phrase.

Ardern said the world needs to talk about racismand white supremacy, and that world leaders have a responsibility to make their voices heard every where, adding, "Countries have to take that into account." said.

On March Friday, 2019, terrorist Brenton Tarrant attacked the Nur and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, with automatic weapons during Friday prayers.

Terrorist Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison in August 2020 for the attack, which killed 51 people and injured 49 others.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

