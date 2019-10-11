Protecting Religious and National Values

What makes a nation a nation is faith, moral values, culture, customs and traditions.

Nations remain upright to the extent that they are committed to these values, they are not easily destroyed. This truth is even more valid for us. When the Messenger of Allah left us the Book and the Sunnah, he made it clear that we would not lose our way unless we adhere to them. İnstead of taking science and methodology from Europe, we took debauchery as an example as a result we did not develop, however we did lose what value we had.

Translation: Zeynep Göver