"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
11 EYLÜL 2025 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 56

‘This is a sign of awakening’ - ‘I am not afraid’

08 Eylül 2025, Pazartesi
Civil society has achieved what European governments have failed to, Democratic Party lawmaker tells Anadolu

Italian lawmaker Arturo Scotto has announced that he will join the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international civil society mission aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Speaking to Anadolu from a Sicilian port where preparations for the flotilla's departure are underway, the Democratic Party (PD) MP -- one of four Italian parliamentarians participating -- said civil society has achieved what European governments have failed to.

“Over these months, organized civil society, activists, associations, and groups have done far more than European governments,” said Scotto, 47.

“European governments have not taken any serious steps to pressure (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. This failure has sparked deep frustration, anger, and unrest among European publics.”

Scotto described the flotilla as a humanitarian mission intended to deliver aid to a population devastated by war. “It is right that representatives of institutions are here,” he added.

“We are four Italian MPs and members of the European Parliament from different political parties. We are here to show that when it comes to peace, solidarity, and human rights, the Italian Republic stands present.”

‘I am not afraid’

When asked about the possibility of Israel attacking or forcibly stopping the flotilla in the Mediterranean, Scotto remained defiant in his quest to promote peace and aid Palestinians.

“I am not afraid, because I believe the international community will pressure governments to open a humanitarian corridor. That is our goal,” he said. “Moreover, attacking such a flotilla in international waters would be impossible -- it would violate all UN conventions and human rights.”

He stressed that governments have a responsibility to prevent Israel from targeting the flotilla. “We hope they wake up,” Scotto said.

“We asked (Italian) Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for two simple things: first, to act to ensure that these aid supplies reach their destination, since they were collected by Italian citizens whom her government represents; and second, to work so that activists are granted diplomatic immunity. This is an urgent matter.”

Calling the flotilla a “sign of awakening among peoples,” Scotto said the mission also sends a message of dignity.

“As actor Toni Servillo said after winning at the Venice Film Festival, these activists, who embark on this mission knowing the risks, honor Italian institutions and send a powerful message in defense of Palestinian dignity,” he noted.

“It is a symbol of cooperation among peoples and a sign that can change the course of history. I hope we reach our goal.”

On Sept. 3, flotilla spokesperson Maria Elena Delia confirmed that Scotto would be joined by PD MEP Annalisa Corrado, Five Star Movement Senator Marco Croatti, and Green-Left Alliance MEP Benedetta Scuderi.

Global Sumud Flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla, organized with support from more than 44 countries, set sail from Barcelona, Spain, on August 31, with the aim of challenging Israel’s blockade and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On the same day, several vessels carrying 300 tons of aid also departed from Genoa, Italy, to join the mission.

The term “Sumud,” meaning “steadfastness” or “steadfast perseverance” in Arabic, emerged after the 1967 Six-Day War as a symbol of Palestinian resilience and nonviolent resistance.

It represents efforts to remain on the land, preserve Palestinian identity and culture, and build alternative institutions in the face of occupation.

The olive tree and the image of a pregnant peasant woman are often used to embody the concept.

