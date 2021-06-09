"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
9 HAZİRAN 2021 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 52

4 dead after Muslim family run down by vehicle in Canada

09 Haziran 2021, Çarşamba 10:17
Family 'targeted because of their Muslim faith' by truck driver in Ontario, say police

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow Monday for the four members of a Muslim family who were killed when a pickup truck driver intentionally plowed into them in London, Ontario.

“I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario,” the prime minister tweeted. “To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s [Sunday] act of hatred, we are here for you.

“Islamophobia had no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop.”

Another family member, a boy, 9, was also struck and he is in hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

“We are also here for the child who remains in hospital – our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover,” Trudeau tweeted.

While names of the victims have not been released, police said the deceased are a 74-year-old woman, a man, 46, a woman, 44, and a 15-year-old girl. The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver, who was wearing a device similar to body armor, was arrested shortly afterward about seven kilometers (4.3 miles) from the scene.

The driver, Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith,” said London Police Detective Inspector Paul Waight at a press briefing.

At a virtual press conference Monday, the mayor of the city of London also condemned the crime.

“Let me be clear, this was an act of mass murder perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and rooted in unspeakable hatred,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

London is a city of about 405,000 about 200 km (124 miles) southwest of Toronto. Police said the family was walking along a street and had stopped to cross at an intersection when the truck was driven over the curb and hit them.

Veltman was slated to appear in a court later Monday. 

Okunma Sayısı: 155
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu bugün toplanacak

    Ukrayna ile Rusya arasında forma krizi

    ABD, 61 ülkeye uyguladığı seyahat kısıtlamasını gevşetti

    Myanmar'daki çatışmalarda 100 bin kişi yerinden oldu

    Müslümanlar, yanınızdayız

    Çılgın projelerle tabiat katlediliyor

    Esnaf: Perişanız

    Hukuksuzluğu gidermeyen paket lâf ü güzaftır

    Tapulu arazilere gasp

    Hastalıkların sebebi yanlış beslenme

    Tuz Gölü küçülüyor

    Son 24 saatte 6 bin 609 vaka daha

    BM, Yemen'e 50 milyon dolar acil insani yardım sağlayacak

    Kanada Başbakanı, Müslümanları hedef alan saldırıyı 'terör eylemi' olarak niteledi

    Tansiyon hastalığı 10-12 yaşa indi

    BM, Etiyopya'nın Tigray bölgesi için 'kıtlık' uyarısında bulundu

    Bosna Kasabı'nın müebbet hapis cezası onandı

    İllere göre haftalık vaka sayısı açıklandı

    Her yerde seçim isteyeceğim

    Seferberlik başladı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Demokrat misyon ve Millet İttifakı
    Genel

    Tapulu arazilere gasp
    Genel

    Hukuksuzluğu gidermeyen paket lâf ü güzaftır
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Uzun

    “La havle vela kuvvete” duâsının Allah’a iltica ve itimat makamı
    Cevher İLHAN

    Vahim ifşaatlar araştırılmalı…
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Rektörlere bir çeki düzen verin
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Bir tövbenin anaforu
    Genel

    Müslümanlar, yanınızdayız

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.