Hungarian Woman Becomes Muslim

A woman of Hungarian nationality, who was influenced by the Holy Qur’an and the beauty of the religion of Islam, became a Muslim through a conversion ceremony held at the Gaziantep Provincial Mufti’s Office.

During the ceremony, Deputy Provincial Mufti Şakir Aktaş delivered a brief speech emphasizing that Islam is a religion of peace, compassion, and brotherhood. After reciting the Declaration of Faith (Kalimat al-Shahada), the woman adopted the name “Zeynep.”

At the end of the program, Zeynep was presented with a Certificate of Conversion, and a copy of the Holy Qur’an along with its translation was gifted to her. The program concluded with a prayer.