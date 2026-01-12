"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
14 OCAK 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 56

Hungarian Woman Becomes Muslim

12 Ocak 2026, Pazartesi
A woman of Hungarian nationality, who was influenced by the Holy Qur’an and the beauty of the religion of Islam, became a Muslim through a conversion ceremony held at the Gaziantep Provincial Mufti’s Office.

During the ceremony, Deputy Provincial Mufti Şakir Aktaş delivered a brief speech emphasizing that Islam is a religion of peace, compassion, and brotherhood. After reciting the Declaration of Faith (Kalimat al-Shahada), the woman adopted the name “Zeynep.”

At the end of the program, Zeynep was presented with a Certificate of Conversion, and a copy of the Holy Qur’an along with its translation was gifted to her. The program concluded with a prayer.

