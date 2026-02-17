Google Play Store Suspends App UpScrolled Developed by Palestinian-Origin Developer

UpScrolled, developed as an alternative to the social media platform TikTok by Palestinian-origin Australian Issam Hijazi, has been suspended by Google Play Store.

In a statement from UpScrolled, it was noted that the application, which had recently experienced rapid global growth, has been removed from Google Play Store as of today.

The statement said: “We have reached an unexpected scale of growth. During this process, we experienced difficulties managing content that violated our community guidelines. Although we are a platform that advocates for freedom of expression, we are aware of our obligation to remove unlawful content.”

Following the suspension decision, it was reported that the app’s moderation team has been expanded, and that work is underway on an advanced content monitoring system.

UpScrolled also stated that it is in full cooperation with the Google Play Store team and expects the platform to be restored shortly by complying with legal frameworks.

The suspension decision drew attention as it came after allegations of “censorship” directed at TikTok.

Developed by Palestinian-origin Australian Hijazi as a rising alternative to TikTok, UpScrolled had attracted significant attention in the digital world by increasing its user base from 150,000 to millions within just one week.

It is stated that the rapid rise of UpScrolled is largely driven by reactions against mainstream platforms. In particular, TikTok users had claimed that the platform was deliberately reducing the visibility (shadow banning) of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content.

The fact that Oracle, the company that acquired TikTok’s U.S. operations, is perceived as having a pro-Israel stance has strengthened this view.

TikTok had also been accused of blocking content critical of U.S. President Donald Trump during demonstrations held in the state of Minnesota.