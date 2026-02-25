"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

26 ŞUBAT 2026 PERŞEMBE

From an American Teacher to Muslim Students: “I Am Proud of You”

25 Şubat 2026, Çarşamba 23:30
An American teacher was unable to hold back her tears when she witnessed young Muslim students performing their prayers with great seriousness and devotion despite their young age. The emotional moments quickly went viral on social media.

The video, in which the American teacher explains how deeply she was moved by her fifth-grade Muslim students praying on their own without adult supervision, attracted significant attention across social media platforms.

In the video, the teacher recounts her experience with the Muslim students. While conducting online lessons at school, she said she heard some noise in the hallway during the lunch break.

“I went to see what was happening. There were some students outside — fifth graders. They were looking for a place to pray,” she said.

Addressing non-Muslim viewers, the teacher explained:

“They are Muslim. They belong to the religion of Islam. And they needed a place to pray.”

She added that the students asked to pray in her classroom.

“Watching This Was Incredible”

The teacher said she sat at her desk while the students prayed in her room and simply observed them.

“There was no adult forcing them. No one was guiding them or telling them what to do. There was a beautiful harmony among the four of them. They knew exactly what to do. The movements of their hands, their body language, standing, sitting, bowing (ruku), and prostrating (sujood) were in perfect unity. And they were very serious. Watching this was incredible! I sat at my desk and just started crying.”

“I Am Proud of You”

After finishing their prayer, the children asked why she was crying.

“I just told them, ‘I am proud of you.’ They came over, we hugged, and we shared a very special moment,” she said.

In the video, she also expressed her admiration with these words:

“My friend, to have such faith as a fifth grader, to take on that responsibility completely on your own, to pray when it is time, to do what you are supposed to do… It was so beautiful to see. I am so proud of my kids.”

Reported by: Naciye Kaynak Doyran

