Olga Converts to Islam and Takes the Name “Oya”

Ukrainian citizen Olga Kaminski has embraced Islam at a conversion (ihtida) ceremony held at the Serik District Mufti’s Office in Antalya.

The program began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by information about the basic principles of Islam. In the presence of witnesses, Kaminski recited the testimony of faith (shahada), thereby becoming a Muslim, and took the name Oya.

At the end of the ceremony, Serik District Mufti İbrahim Köksal presented Oya with a Certificate of Conversion and gifted her a copy of the Holy Qur’an in a foreign language, along with various religious publications.

The program concluded with a prayer.