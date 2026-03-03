"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Olga Converts to Islam and Takes the Name “Oya”

03 Mart 2026, Salı
Ukrainian citizen Olga Kaminski has embraced Islam at a conversion (ihtida) ceremony held at the Serik District Mufti’s Office in Antalya.

The program began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by information about the basic principles of Islam. In the presence of witnesses, Kaminski recited the testimony of faith (shahada), thereby becoming a Muslim, and took the name Oya.

At the end of the ceremony, Serik District Mufti İbrahim Köksal presented Oya with a Certificate of Conversion and gifted her a copy of the Holy Qur’an in a foreign language, along with various religious publications.

The program concluded with a prayer.

Okunma Sayısı: 175
