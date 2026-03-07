"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Street Iftar Held in Amsterdam

07 Mart 2026, Cumartesi
In Amsterdam, communities affiliated with the Palestine Netherlands Solidarity Platform organized a street iftar at Dam Square to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Palestine, and the West Bank.

The event, organized by numerous pro-Palestinian non-governmental organizations, also condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks in Palestinian territories and its renewed strikes on Iran on the same day.

During speeches delivered on behalf of the approximately 400 participants gathered at Dam Square, Israel’s policies of occupation and annexation were strongly criticized.

Immediately after the iftar meal, the evening prayer was performed in the square. Despite the cold and rainy weather, participation remained high, and the program lasted around four hours.

