In the 28th week of the English Premier League, title contenders Manchester City defeated Leeds United 1–0 away from home with a goal scored by Antoine Semenyo. During the match, play was briefly stopped in the 13th minute to allow Muslim players to break their fast.

During this break, introduced under Premier League regulations, whistles and boos were heard from the Leeds United stands. Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola reacted to the incident, saying:

“We live in a modern world, don’t we? Respect religions, respect diversity — that’s the point. You can stop the game for one or two minutes for fasting. Do it for the players.”

The Premier League has allowed matches to be briefly paused during Ramadan since 2021 so that Muslim players can break their fast.