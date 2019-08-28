Inspiring Stories

"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

28 Ağustos 2019, Çarşamba 11:14
SHARPENING THE AX

Two people in a forest cut trees. The first man got up early in the morning, started to cut a tree, and when a tree was falling, he passed on to another all the day without resting or spending time for lunch. And in the evenings, he stopped cutting trees a few hours later from his friend.

And the second guy, he gets some rest every now and then, and when it gets dark, he goes home. After working at this manner for a week, they started counting how many trees they cut.

The second man cut a lot more trees than the other. The first man was angry: "How could this be? I've worked harder. I started to work earlier than you, and I finished later than you. But you cut more trees. What's the secret to this?"

The second man responded with a smile on his face: "There is nothing any secret about it. While you were working, I used to relax and sharpen my ax. With a sharpened ax, less effort, more trees are cut.”

Özden Atukeren

Yeni Asya English

