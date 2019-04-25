Islamic Perspectives On Negative Nicknames

Islamic Morality

As a matter of fact that upsets and offends people to be addressed with an abusive nickname and to be mentioned with that name. Calling people by negative nicknames may have a meaning to insult them. This might weaken the tie of brotherhood.

The person exposed to be nicknamed may reacts negatively to nicknamer immediately or feel anger and bear hostility towards mocker. Besides, he tries to take revenge as soon as possible. Therefore people should abstain from giving nickname to one another.

It's stated in the Quran (Al-Hujurat 49/11): "... Neither defame one another nor insult one another by nicknames (since) doing wrong after having faith is an evil practise (unbefitting you). And whosoever does not repent (of commiting such deeds), then they are indeed wrongdoers."

It would not be wrong to call people by pleasant nicknames, such as “lion man” or “brave lad” for instance.

Translation: Zeynep Kaya