ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
12 MAYIS 2020 SALI - YIL: 51

On the Month of Ramadan / THIRD POINT

12 Mayıs 2020, Salı 11:31
One of the many instances of wisdom in fasting from the point of view of man's social life is as follows:

Human beings have been created differently with regard to their livelihoods. As a consequence of the difference, God Almighty invites the rich to assist the poor, so that through the hunger experienced in fasting, the rich can truly understand the pains and hunger which the poor suffer. If there was no fasting, there would be many self-indulgent rich unable to perceive just how grievous is hunger and poverty and how needy of compassion are those who suffer them.

Compassion for one's fellow men is an essential of true thankfulness. Whoever a person is, there will always be someone poorer than himself in some respect. He is enjoined to be compassionate towards that person. If he was not himself compelled to suffer hunger, he would be unable give the person-by means of compassion-the help and assistance which he is obliged to offer. And even if he was able, it would be deficient, for he would not have truly experienced the state of hunger himself.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / Risale-i Nur Collection / The Letters

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

