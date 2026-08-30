Petrin Also Embraced Islam and Took the Name “Abbas”

“The more I read the Qur’an, the more I felt a peace I had never experienced before”

Petrin Kornel, a Hungarian national who came to Manavgat, Antalya, for a holiday, decided to become a Muslim after being deeply moved by verses from the Holy Qur’an and conducting further research.

A ceremony was held for Kornel at the Manavgat District Mufti’s Office, beginning with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an. Manavgat District Mufti Oğuzhan Kadıoğlu stated that Islam is based on faith in all prophets and Divine Books, noting that the Final Prophet is Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and the final Divine Book is the Holy Qur’an.

Following the address, Petrin Kornel recited the Shahada and embraced Islam, taking the name “Abbas.” Sharing his feelings after becoming a Muslim, Abbas said that he felt a significant change in his life when he began researching Islam by reading the Holy Qur’an.

Abbas said:

“The more I read the Holy Qur’an, the more I felt a sense of calm, humility, relief and peace that I had never experienced before.”