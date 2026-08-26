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26 AĞUSTOS 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 57

Who Throws Robots in the Trash

26 Ağustos 2026, Çarşamba 11:44
Author: Kemal Vapur

Especially, how beautiful is human life — like jewels attached to a necklace. Almighty Allah (Cenab-ı Allah) does not make life lifeless; rather, He attaches life to it, and attaches being human — not plant, not animal — attaches mind, consciousness, spiritual heart, and capabilities; attaches the favor of being informed of the perfect, completed Islam that He is pleased with, and of its most important messenger, Prophet Muhammad (asm). If we reflect a bit more, this necklace of life is adorned with the jewels and gems of being informed of the Qur'an, which is His own speech, and of its most precious commentary, the Risale-i Nur. Oh my Allah, what a great blessing this is. What a beautiful, elegant, priceless necklace of life this is.

Today there are many companies producing robots. Very high-quality cameras, sound cards, memories that record everything, and dozens of other valuable technologies are attached to these artificial-intelligence robots with great care, making it possible for them to perform many functions. If it were said that all of these hundreds, perhaps thousands, of precious robots lined up in the warehouses of a production facility were about to be thrown into the trash — despite all this labor, expense, devices, and the many valuable tasks they could perform — to what extent would this be accepted by reason? It is not possible.

When we look at human beings with reflection (tefekkür), we see that the eyes are perfectly measured cameras, the ears are perfectly measured sound cards, the memory is a perfectly measured storage device, and so on — all devices created in perfect measure by Almighty Allah in this machine called the human being. Likewise, with the spirit-program that He has created, the human being is like a perfect robot using these organs and devices in hundreds, thousands of very different activities. Which reasonable person could say that this perfect work of art, with its very precious, artistic qualities, will after a while be thrown into the trash by death and become nothing and vanish?

Everything is clearly evident even with a little examination: the questions are perfectly prepared — these are the eyes — and the answers are likewise perfectly prepared — all the colors and shapes; the questions are perfectly prepared — these are the ears — and the answers are perfect — all the sounds; the feet, the hands, the mind are each a question, and their answers are every geography we can travel through and every object we touch and use, and the artistic, beneficial nature found in every object is also the answer to the question posed by the device of the mind. Since coincidence could never have a hand in this — but rather there exists a perfectly designed yet limited-lifespan universe, created from nothing and continuously sustained at the same quality by a Creator possessing endless power, knowledge, and will — then surely there exists an afterlife realm where the recompense for the deeds performed will be seen. Blessed are those who strive to use the camera, sound system, memory, and all other features of this human machine according to the Sunnah of Allah's Messenger (asm), and who thereby attain Allah's pleasure and love and a character worthy of eternal Paradise, and who will not go to the terrifying land of eternal Hell.

Yeni Asya English

Etiketler: Human, God, Robot, AI, Eternal Life
Okunma Sayısı: 273
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