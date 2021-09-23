"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
23 EYLÜL 2021 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 52

'Turkey stands by Palestinians in struggle for freedom'

23 Eylül 2021, Perşembe 12:05
Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem attends Nations Camp in West Bank to highlight Israeli violations

Turkey's consul general in Jerusalem on Monday affirmed his country's support to the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after his visit to the "Nations Camp," a series of activities in the northern occupied West Bank to highlight the Palestinian struggle and Israeli violations, Ahmet Riza Demirer said: “We are here today besides our brotherly Palestinian people in this camp to express our support to their struggle for freedom and justice.”

“The Palestinian people are steadfast. They are not alone. The Turkish government and all justice advocates stand by them,” Demirer said.

Amal Jadou, the undersecretary of the Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry, welcomed Dermirer's participation along with other foreign diplomats at the camp's opening.

“Our message to the international community is to move forward from talks to action,” Jadou added.

The three-day camp is being held at a time when the 76th session of the UN General Assembly is ongoing. It is organized on Palestinian lands in the west of Salfit city that are marked for expropriation by the Israeli authorities for the construction of an Israeli settlement.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in the West Bank settlements, including occupied Jerusalem, living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 171
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Nobel Ödül Töreni bu sene de düzenlenmeyecek

    AB'den ''ortak şarj girişi'' adımı

    Bebeklere yanlış aşı yapıldığı iddiaları hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı

    Başarısız darbe girişiminin ardından Sudan'da yaşanan son gelişmeler?

    Kanarya Adaları'ndaki şiddetli patlamalar sürüyor: 6 bin kişi tahliye edildi, 320 ev yandı

    BM: Myanmar bir çöküş ile karşı karşıya

    "Yatan hastalarımızın çoğu aşısız"

    İsrail, Filistinli bir gazeteciyi daha yaraladı

    Tunus Cumhurbaşkanı, yasama yetkisini de kendisine devretti
    📷

    Yine büyük bir ilgiyle izlendi

    Birinci ek yerleştirme tercihleri bugün sona erecek

    Kanarya Adaları'nda endişeler arttı, duygular paniğe dönüştü

    Pfizer-BioNTech'in 3. dozu ABD’de onay aldı

    'Ankara, Suriye’den çıkmaya hazırlanıyor'

    ABD ve Rusya genelkurmay başkanları bir araya geldi

    Cezaevleri artıyor, yurtlar azalıyor

    Hafter seçimlere girebilmek için 'askeri yetkilerini' devretti

    28 bin 168 kişi daha Kovid-19'a yakalandı

    Almanya'da aşı yaptırmak istemeyenler için yeni kararlar alındı

    ABD'den 500 milyon doz aşı bağışı taahhüdü

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Hukuksuzlukları bitirmek için
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ahmet BATTAL

    “Görsen … demezsin”ciler ve AKP’nin dönüşümü
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Ölüm bağıra bağıra ne diyor?
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Bazı kardeşlerimize acıyoruz
    Genel

    'Ankara, Suriye’den çıkmaya hazırlanıyor'
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Abdülbakî ÇİMİÇ

    Genç Osmanlılar hareketi olan Jön Türkler
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    İnsanlığı felâketten kurtaran kutlu zümre
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Risale-i Nur iman ilâçları ile tedavi ediyor

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.