We commemorate Bediüzzaman Said Nursî with mercy

We commemorate with mercy the 63th anniversary of Bediüzzaman Said Nursî's passing away.

The biggest happiness comes after big and bitter disasters.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / The Rays

***

A brochure about Said Nursi and Risale-i Nur

The brochure called "Who is Bediuzzaman Said Nursi? What is Risale-i Nur? " is prepared in English and published on our website.

We would like to acknowledge the support and sponsorship of YUHIB.

The ones who are interested in can download and share the soft copy free of charge.

The published hard copy can be delivered upon your request.