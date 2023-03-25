"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
We commemorate Bediüzzaman Said Nursî with mercy

25 Mart 2023, Cumartesi 11:50
We commemorate with mercy the 63th anniversary of Bediüzzaman Said Nursî's passing away.

The biggest happiness comes after big and bitter disasters.

Bediuzzaman  Said Nursi / The Rays

***

A brochure about Said Nursi and Risale-i Nur

The brochure called "Who is Bediuzzaman Said Nursi? What is Risale-i Nur? " is prepared in English and published on our website.

We would like to acknowledge the support and sponsorship of YUHIB.

The ones who are interested in can download and share the soft copy free of charge.

The published hard copy can be delivered upon your request.

"Who is Bediuzzaman Said Nursi? What is Risale-i Nur? "

