ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
13 MAYIS 2020 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 51

How to Resist Disasters? - from Authorised Biography

13 Mayıs 2020, Çarşamba 20:10
Each Monday, English version of Risale-i Nur is being read at our Ankara Branch Office.

We are more than happy to share this contemporary interpretation of Qur’an to the English-speaking society. The video of this week was from the Authorized Biography of Bediuzzaman. We have read an anecdote from the Kosovo Train. 

“Being made up of a series of terrifying enemies. It shows that the hands of blind force, aimless chance and deaf nature are attacking wretched humans with thousands of different enemies; from the solar system all the way to the tubercular bacteria in its body. By pushing constant fear, pain, alarm and anxiety against humanity's comprehensive nature, its universal potentials, infinite needs and endless desires, it shows the tree of hell within unbelief and misguidance; it puts those who follow it into a sort of hell while still in this world. It shows that all science and human progress outside of religion and faith is worth nothing, just like the heroism of Rustam and Hercules; and that all it does is inject drunkenness and dissipation to temporarily deaden the senses to not feel those grievous fears.  ”

Your support in terms of likes and shares are appreciated. We may suggest you subscribing our YouTube channel to keep up with our new videos in the upcoming weeks.

Mustafa Said Alkan

