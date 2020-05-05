"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
5 MAYIS 2020 SALI - YIL: 51

Who is behind Covid-19? - Transformation of Particles (30th Word)

05 Mayıs 2020, Salı 13:51
Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office.

In this meeting, we have shared the transformation of minute particles. The book which is being read is the Words from Risale-i Nur Collection: 30th Word - 2nd Aim.

"The transformation of particles are the vibrations and wanderings that occur while the signs of creation are being written in the book of the universe by the pen of power of the Pre-Eternal Inscriber. They are not games of chance and jumbled meaningless motion like the Materialists and Naturalists fancy. For like all beings, every particle says "In the Name of God" at the start of its motion, and it raises loads infinitely exceeding its strength. For example, a seed the size of a grain of wheat shoulders a load the size of a huge pine-tree. And on completion of its duty, it says "All praise be to God." For by exhibiting an art that is beautiful and full of purpose and a decoration that is fine and full of benefits which astound all minds, it displays a work of art like an ode in praise of the Glorious Maker. Look carefully at pomegran­ates and ears of corn, for example."

We would appreciate your support in liking and sharing our official YouTube channel.

Mustafa Said Alkan

Okunma Sayısı: 94
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Milyonlarca çocuk yerinden edildi

    'TR-C 19' ilacı hakkında açıklama

    İspanya Sağlık Bakanlığı: İkinci dalga riski hala var

    '103 ülkeden 65 binden fazla vatandaşımızı Türkiye'ye döndürdük'

    Şehit Bekir Gündeş dualarla ebedi yolculuğuna uğurlandı

    Bolu'daki son hastalar da taburcu edildi

    Lokantacılar: Biz de hazırız

    Dünya genelinde en ağır bilanço ABD'de

    Yurt geneline sağanak uyarısı

    Ankaragücü'nde bir futbolcuda Kovid-19 gözlemlendi

    LGS tedbirleri animasyon filmle açıklandı

    Adalete çağrı

    Çay nasıl toplanacak?

    Normalleşme bayramdan sonraya kalsın

    Dersleri takip edemeyenler var

    Daha köklü ekonomik tedbirlere ihtiyaç var

    Böyle birşey imkânsız, patlama kaçınılmaz

    Avrupa’da normale dönüş başladı

    Şehir giriş-çıkış tedbirlerine ilişkin genelge yayınlandı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Bu fitneyi artık söndürelim
    Genel

    Adalete çağrı
    Genel

    Böyle birşey imkânsız, patlama kaçınılmaz
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Tek adamcılıkla nereye?
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Büyüklerin avı büyük olur
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    73 fırkadan ehl-i necat hangisidir?
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Ramazanın kıymettar vaktini zayi etmemeli
    Muhammet ÖRTLEK

    Korona sonrası muhtemel senaryolar
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Küresel yanıltma
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Zekâtlarımız hizmetlerimize

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.