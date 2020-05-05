Who is behind Covid-19? - Transformation of Particles (30th Word)

Risale-i Nur Reading Sessions are performed weekly in Yeni Asya Ankara Branch Office.

In this meeting, we have shared the transformation of minute particles. The book which is being read is the Words from Risale-i Nur Collection: 30th Word - 2nd Aim.

"The transformation of particles are the vibrations and wanderings that occur while the signs of creation are being written in the book of the universe by the pen of power of the Pre-Eternal Inscriber. They are not games of chance and jumbled meaningless motion like the Materialists and Naturalists fancy. For like all beings, every particle says "In the Name of God" at the start of its motion, and it raises loads infinitely exceeding its strength. For example, a seed the size of a grain of wheat shoulders a load the size of a huge pine-tree. And on completion of its duty, it says "All praise be to God." For by exhibiting an art that is beautiful and full of purpose and a decoration that is fine and full of benefits which astound all minds, it displays a work of art like an ode in praise of the Glorious Maker. Look carefully at pomegran­ates and ears of corn, for example."

Mustafa Said Alkan