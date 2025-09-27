Global Sumud Flotilla - Military aircraft fly over Gaza aid flotilla for 2nd time in week

Maghreb branch of Gaza Sumud Flotilla says unidentified planes flew low over its vessels in Greek territorial waters

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla’s Maghreb branch said Friday that unidentified military aircraft flew over its ships for the second time this week.

In a post on Facebook, the group said two unidentified military planes flew over its vessels.

In a separate statement, it added that “for the second time this week, the flotilla witnessed unidentified military aircraft flying at low altitude over its ships while in Greek territorial waters.”

On Friday, the branch said that two unidentified military aircraft hovered over its ships.

Separately, Tunisian authorities said Friday they detained a foreign national on charges of attacking a ship belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla at Sidi Bou Said port near Tunis, according to local outlet Mosaique FM. The report did not identify the suspect or specify when he was arrested.

Judicial authorities issued a warrant in the case, and the suspect was taken into custody by the National Unit for the Investigation of Terrorist Crimes and Crimes Against National Security, Mosaique FM reported.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said on Sept. 10 that the attack on a ship anchored at Sidi Bou Said was “premeditated.”

A day earlier, the flotilla said on the US social media company X that one of its ships had been attacked by a drone while docked in Tunisian waters.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip.

A Spanish Navy warship departed early Friday from the port of Cartagena to provide support for the flotilla following recent drone attacks on the vessels, local media reported.

Madrid’s move follows Italy’s decision to dispatch a frigate to protect its nationals participating in the mission, which includes ships from countries such as Italy, Greece, and Tunisia.​​​​​​​

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,500 people have been killed since October 2023.