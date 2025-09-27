"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
27 EYLÜL 2025 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 56

Global Sumud Flotilla - Military aircraft fly over Gaza aid flotilla for 2nd time in week

27 Eylül 2025, Cumartesi 11:34
Maghreb branch of Gaza Sumud Flotilla says unidentified planes flew low over its vessels in Greek territorial waters

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla’s Maghreb branch said Friday that unidentified military aircraft flew over its ships for the second time this week.

In a post on Facebook, the group said two unidentified military planes flew over its vessels.

In a separate statement, it added that “for the second time this week, the flotilla witnessed unidentified military aircraft flying at low altitude over its ships while in Greek territorial waters.”

On Friday, the branch said that two unidentified military aircraft hovered over its ships.

Separately, Tunisian authorities said Friday they detained a foreign national on charges of attacking a ship belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla at Sidi Bou Said port near Tunis, according to local outlet Mosaique FM. The report did not identify the suspect or specify when he was arrested.

Judicial authorities issued a warrant in the case, and the suspect was taken into custody by the National Unit for the Investigation of Terrorist Crimes and Crimes Against National Security, Mosaique FM reported.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said on Sept. 10 that the attack on a ship anchored at Sidi Bou Said was “premeditated.”

A day earlier, the flotilla said on the US social media company X that one of its ships had been attacked by a drone while docked in Tunisian waters.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month to break Israel’s blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip.

A Spanish Navy warship departed early Friday from the port of Cartagena to provide support for the flotilla following recent drone attacks on the vessels, local media reported.

Madrid’s move follows Italy’s decision to dispatch a frigate to protect its nationals participating in the mission, which includes ships from countries such as Italy, Greece, and Tunisia.​​​​​​​

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,500 people have been killed since October 2023.

Okunma Sayısı: 325
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Temsilciler Meclisi'ndeki Demokratlardan Trump'a çağrı: "Filistin Devleti'ni resmen tanı"

    Kimliği belirsiz askeri uçaklar yeniden "Sumud Filosu"nun gemilerinin üzerinde uçtu

    Çirkin provokasyon! - "Soğuk Savaş" programında Peygamber Efendimize (asm) büyük saygısızlık! Soydemir ve Akgündüz'ün 4,5'ar yıl hapsi istendi

    ABB konser harcamaları soruşturmasında 5 şüpheli tutuklandı

    Almanya neden İsrail’in tarafında?-1

    Adalet sağlanmadığı sürece barış olmaz

    Gazze gündeme gelmedi

    Önce Erdoğan bizim için bir şeyler yapacak

    “İşin özeti meşruiyet becayişi”

    Askeri uçaklar bir haftada ikinci kez "Sumud Filosu"nun gemilerinin üzerinde

    Rusya: İsrail'in hiçbir komşu ülkesi kendini güvende hissedemiyor

    BM'de de protesto edilen Netanyahu boş salona konuştu

    UAEA: Güney Ukrayna Nükleer Santrali yakınında dron düştü

    UEFA, İsrail'e men cezasını görüşmek üzere toplanacak - "Soykırım temsilcileriyle adil oyun olamaz"

    Can Holding Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Kemal Can gözaltına alındı

    Bursa'nın ana barajlarında 12 günlük su kaldı

    Gazze'ye son 24 saatte 140'tan fazla hava saldırısı düzenlendi

    İsrail Yemen'e saldırdı: Ölü sayısı 9'a çıktı

    Microsoft'tan İsrail Savunma Bakanlığına kısıtlama

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Çirkin provokasyon! - "Soğuk Savaş" programında Peygamber Efendimize (asm) büyük saygısızlık! Soydemir ve Akgündüz'ün 4,5'ar yıl hapsi istendi
    Genel

    Kimliği belirsiz askeri uçaklar yeniden "Sumud Filosu"nun gemilerinin üzerinde uçtu
    Genel

    Global Sumud Flotilla - Military aircraft fly over Gaza aid flotilla for 2nd time in week
    Genel

    Temsilciler Meclisi'ndeki Demokratlardan Trump'a çağrı: "Filistin Devleti'ni resmen tanı"
    Genel

    ABB konser harcamaları soruşturmasında 5 şüpheli tutuklandı
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2025, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.