Ukrainian woman embraces Islam

Anhelina Symenova, 21, who applied to the Altınordu District Mufti’s Office in Ordu after expressing her desire to become a Muslim, embraced Islam in a conversion ceremony. During the ceremony, Symenova became a Muslim and was given the name “Ayla.”

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by information about the fundamental principles of Islam provided by Mehmet Cebeci, the District Mufti of Altınordu. Ayla then recited the Shahada and embraced Islam.