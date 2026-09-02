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ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
2 EYLÜL 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 57

Ukrainian woman embraces Islam

02 Eylül 2026, Çarşamba 12:46

Anhelina Symenova, 21, who applied to the Altınordu District Mufti’s Office in Ordu after expressing her desire to become a Muslim, embraced Islam in a conversion ceremony. During the ceremony, Symenova became a Muslim and was given the name “Ayla.”

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by information about the fundamental principles of Islam provided by Mehmet Cebeci, the District Mufti of Altınordu. Ayla then recited the Shahada and embraced Islam.

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