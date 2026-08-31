The Greatest Intellectual Trap of the Century: Deceptive Hypotheses (4)

THE SECRET OF RESPONSİBİLİTY (SİRR-İ TAKLĪF) AND SKEPTİCİSM SEEKİNG LOOPHOLES

Author: Ziya Nur BİRLİK

A most prominent characteristic of this diseased mentality, which presumes the Null Hypothesis (H₀) to be denial and coincidence, is its constant production of doubt, not to understand truth, but to find a loophole. The denier mind ignores the magnificent order, mercy, and Divine administration present in 99% of the universe, and dares to deny that entire perfect order, using a 1% gap that current science or their own mind cannot fully explain, or a feeble implication, as an excuse.

Behind the unnecessary persistence of the obsession, not with the intention of seeking truth but asking "How can I refute it?", lies the ignorance of not understanding the secret of the test (sirr-itaklīf). For religion is an institution of test that examines the will. The Risale-i Nur explains the requirement of the secret of responsibility (taklīf), an important principle of religion, with the principle: "A door is opened for the intellect, but its choice is not taken away." If every secret in the universe were compellingly clear, with the certainty of 2x2=4 in a laboratory tube, forced to be read from the sky with stars as the deniers demand, the intellect's freedom of choice would cease, and the secret of the test would be completely destroyed. Then, Abu Jahl, with a charcoal nature, and Abu Bakr (ra), with a diamond nature, would remain at the same level, and the minerals in the human spirit would not be differentiated.

That thin veil which the denier mind attacks, mistakenly thinking it is a "scientific gap" or "loophole," is actually the field of trial deliberately left by Allah's infinite wisdom, where the believer exercises their free will to have faith in the unseen (ghayb). The Qur'an (Kura’n-ı Kerim) exposed this diseased psychology of denial centuries ago in Surah Al-i 'Imran, verse 7. The verse exposes the intention of those who leave aside the clear, unshakeable foundations of religion (muhkam verses) and chase after metaphorical and symbolic matters used to bring abstract and lofty truths closer to the intellect: "Those in whose hearts is perversity (deviation/ corruption) follow the part that is allegorical (mutashābih), seeking discord (fitnah)..." As explained by the Risale-i Nur, the mutashābih verses and hadiths are like telescopes extended to our minds to help us grasp lofty truths. The materialist mind, carrying the corruption of arrogance and denial in its heart, willfully ignores 99% of the order in the universe, and deliberately gets stuck on a thin metaphor in the lens of that telescope, solely to seek a loophole, produce doubt, and destroy the edifice of faith, turning these subtle matters into materials for a 'fraudulent hypothesis'.

Undoubtedly, this test between "doubt" (shak) and "certainty" (yaqīn) will continue without interruption until the Day of Judgment for humanity, and until the last breath for each individual. The presupposition trap set by Satan will appear before us in every age, wearing a different philosophical mask. The best response to these fraudulent hypotheses is to recognize the denier mind's obsession with finding loopholes and to act upon the verse of Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:105): "O you who have believed! Upon you is (the responsibility of) yourselves. Those who have gone astray will not harm you when you are (rightly) guided. Do not be unnecessarily preoccupied with their misguidance."

This Divine command draws an unerring course for the people of faith. The primary duty is not to become unnecessarily occupied with the people of misguidance and fall into their swamp, but rather to enter the universe's laboratory with the spectacles of "meaning-as-indicative" (mana-yıharfī) and read the Creater's manifestations, especially in each spring, in an atom, a cell, and a blood corpuscle. For every scientific evidence and scientific discovery read with mana-yıharfī increases faith, strengthens the heart, and leads to unshakeable, verified faith (tahkīqīiman). As long as the believer perceives the Divine order ruling from atoms to stars within their own being and strengthens their faith, those externally incoming illusion-storms cannot harm that diamond of faith fixed to the Divine Throne in the slightest; they will recognize the methodological trick that endangers their faith through their own hands and break that spell.

Furthermore, that mechanical, deterministic, and strict physical understanding of the 19th century, which believed matter to be eternal and from which the inverted logic derives its courage, has collapsed today in the very laboratories of science. Quantum physics has proven that the universe is not a colossal clock wound up once and left to tick on its own. Quantum mechanics has proven that particles are energy packets that are constantly coming into existence and ceasing to exist. This scientific discovery is the modern scientific confirmation of the truth proven by the Risale-i Nur: continuous re-creation (khalq-e jadīd) at every moment, and that matter can only stand through Allah's (SWT) will. Matter is no longer self-subsistent; it is being instantaneously created every second by the intervention of the Self-Subsistent, the Glorious (Kayyūm-u Zülcelâl). The tables have turned; a luminous dawn has begun where science mirrors truth.

The Societal Cost of the Fraudulent Hypothesis

This fraudulent hypothesis and the trap of "impartiality" established upon minds is not merely a theoretical intellectual error; it is a global sociological project of destruction targeting our streets, our society, our family structure, and our Islamic and human values.

In the Fifth Ray (Şuâ), the most prominent characteristic of those end-times committees mentioned in the hadiths is not brute force, but "working by deception," turning truth upside down. This committee does not present the scientific instruments it has stolen and philosophical skepticism as naked denial; for human nature vehemently rejects this. Instead, it appears before societies with highly attractive, gilded guises such as "freedom, impartiality, individual autonomy, rejecting dogmatic things," provoking their reactions and anger. It opens the discussion by establishing the Null Hypothesis (H₀) upon the rejection and denial of these values. It pushes humanity to devalue its own human values, rooted in human history, and to destroy them with their own hands.

When you throw these values to the "impartial" ground (!) under the mask of science, they lose their absolute binding force. Once the nails of the sacred are removed, there remains no bond to uphold the family, society, or morality. Only individualistic people remain who doubt everything for their own benefit and recognize no spiritual law. The great disease of the modern age begins: "That's not how it is for me; this is my truth." A mind that loses its sense of responsibility towards Allah and the Hereafter no longer obeys any social or familial rule. Marriages transform from a sacred bond into a "temporary contract of converging interests." The virtues that uphold society are destroyed.

The individual turns into an isolated consumer, concerned only with their own interest, profit, and instant pleasures, having severed ties with society. The bound of brotherhood (ukhuvvet) that unites people as a nation is torn out and discarded. Societies that lose their sacred values, imagining they are "impartially" questioning them, break the will to live together that upholds society, turning into selfish crowds of "according to me" who obey no common rules, are detached from values, and judge everything by their own shallow intellect. Moral values such as love, sacrifice, mercy, privacy, respect for parents, chastity, holidays (bayram), consultation (meshveret), the spiritual personality (şahs-ı manevî), economy (iktisat), justice, and merit are laid on the table of doubt under the pretext of self-justification, criticized mercilessly, and the battered values are evaporated with acid on the laboratory table.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we must reconsider our perception of the fraudulent hypothesis that has been ingrained in us, the idea that laying one's sacred values on the laboratory table and examining them through the lens of "doubt" is an intellectual virtue. Realizing the grave consequences of castrating our values and our faith under the name of impartiality, we must demand that the people of misguidance prove their claims. Our course of action should not be to remove the nails of the Throne-bound diamond in our hands through the devil's implication and throw it to the ground; rather, it should be to drive those nails deeper into our hearts with greater awareness, in the light of scientific data. A mind that suspends its own values to be tested is doomed to lose its strength. However, we should see every new piece of data that science arrives at as a newly discovered jewel of that magnificent treasure of truth we already possess, and increase our submission. This age is not for those who steal faith under the mask of scientism, but for those who, according to the secret that "There is not a thing but glorifies Him with His praise," see the proofs of Tawhid in everything and read the magnificent art of the Wise Maker (Sâni-iHakîm) in everything in the universe like a book.