ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
11 EYLÜL 2025 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 56

‘We are not stepping back! We will move forward'

11 Eylül 2025, Perşembe
Suspected drone attack on Gaza-bound ship in Tunisia under investigation, organizers say - ‘We are not stepping back. We will move forward,’ Global Sumud Flotilla spokesman says

An investigation is ongoing into a suspected drone attack on a ship of a Gaza-bound flotilla in Tunisia, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said early Tuesday that one of its main vessels, the “Family Boat,” was struck by what is suspected to be a drone off the coast of Tunisia.

A spokesperson for the flotilla told a press conference that the incident was under investigation.

"We are not stepping back. We will move forward,” said a representative of the Indonesian delegation taking part in the flotilla.

Tunisian authorities, for their part, denied reports about a drone attack on the ship, saying a fire was caused in the boat by a life jacket igniting.

AA

Okunma Sayısı: 165
