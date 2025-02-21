Yeni Asya celebrates its 56th anniversary

Yeni Asya Newspaper was founded on February 21, 1970, with the aim of becoming the media language and the message of Risale-i Nur. As the Yeni Asya newspaper celebrates its 56th anniversary, we once again pray for many more years of service alongside its collective spiritual identity.

Founded with the aim of "giving voice to the principles of life that all humanity needs," as expressed in the Risale-i Nur Collection—authored as the lesson of the Qur'an for this era—our newspaper has an outstanding legacy filled with honor and distinction, holding a unique place in the world of journalism.

Yeni Asya continues its publication with the mission of using journalism in the service of truth.

Its distinguished quality is the unwavering stability it has maintained since day one.

Upholding the principle of prioritizing the truth in all circumstances and defending the ideas it believes in, even at great cost, our newspaper will, Allah willing, continue its publishing journey on this steadfast path until the end of time.