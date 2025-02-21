"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
23 ŞUBAT 2025 PAZAR - YIL: 56

Yeni Asya celebrates its 56th anniversary

21 Şubat 2025, Cuma
Yeni Asya Newspaper was founded on February 21, 1970, with the aim of becoming the media language and the message of Risale-i Nur. As the Yeni Asya newspaper celebrates its 56th anniversary, we once again pray for many more years of service alongside its collective spiritual identity.

Founded with the aim of "giving voice to the principles of life that all humanity needs," as expressed in the Risale-i Nur Collection—authored as the lesson of the Qur'an for this era—our newspaper has an outstanding legacy filled with honor and distinction, holding a unique place in the world of journalism.

Yeni Asya continues its publication with the mission of using journalism in the service of truth.

Its distinguished quality is the unwavering stability it has maintained since day one.

Upholding the principle of prioritizing the truth in all circumstances and defending the ideas it believes in, even at great cost, our newspaper will, Allah willing, continue its publishing journey on this steadfast path until the end of time.

Okunma Sayısı: 51
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Abbas: Filistin satılık değil

    Binlerce Alaves taraftarı soykırımcı İsrail'e kırmızı kart gösterdi

    Ege'de 4 Yunan adasında bir hafta daha eğitime ara verildi

    İsrail ile Ortaklık Konseyi Toplantısı AB'ye hiç yakışmadı - Ağır eleştiri ve tepkiler devam ediyor!

    Karadeniz "kuvvetli kar sağanağı" altında!

    İsrail, ateşkesi ihlali etmeye ve Filistinlileri öldürmeye devam ediyor

    Kanadalılar Musk'ın vatandaşlığının iptali için imza kampanyası başlattı

    California Valisi 40 milyar dolar yardım istedi

    Diyarbakır Anneleri 2000 gündür evlat nöbetinde: "Çocuklarımız kimsenin piyonu olmayacak"

    Trump: Musk'ın daha saldırgan olmasını istiyorum

    Şırnak'ta iş makinesinin üzerine çığ düştü: "Hareket edemiyorum, kıpırdayamıyorum''

    Fenerbahçe, RAMS Park'tan istediğini alıyor

    AYM, 551 bini aşkın bireysel başvuruyu sonuçlandırdı

    İspanyol Bakan: Avrupa "dönüm noktasında"

    Şehit Mustafa Uslu dualarla ebediyete uğurlandı

    Ekonomik gerçekler iç açıcı değil

    İşsizlikte tsunami tehlikesi artıyor

    İktidar ortağından ‘‘askıda buğday’’ kampanyası: Ülkeyi el ele batırdılar

    Gazze'deki soykırımda 18 bin çocuk İsrail tarafından katledildi

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    ''Cihanı sarsacak hadiseler içinde...''
    Ahmet BATTAL

    AKP’nin İslâmcılığı, sonuçları ve dindarlar
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Kar tanelerindeki İlâhî sanat ve rahmet
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    İslam YAŞAR

    Mazimizden birkaç sayfa, günlük bir lâhika: Yeni Asya’nın vazife-i asliyesi ve varlık sebebi
    Feyzullah ERGÜN

    Sağlıklı hayat prensipleri -13
    Mehmet KARA

    “Mutsuzluk” anketi
    M. Ali KAYA

    Saflık ve safderunluk
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Eğitim çarkı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2025, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.