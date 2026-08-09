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10 AĞUSTOS 2026 PAZARTESİ - YIL: 57

Entry permits to Israel revoked for US Jews supporting Palestinians

09 Ağustos 2026, Pazar 10:26

Entry permits to Israel revoked for US Jews supporting Palestinians

Israel has revoked the travel permits of US Jews who oppose violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to a report by The Forward, a newspaper serving the Jewish community in the United States, the travel permits of a group of US Jews who had been standing guard in the West Bank against attacks by Israelis who have seized Palestinian land were revoked.

Speaking to the newspaper, activist Sam Sherman said he received an email informing him that his travel permit had been revoked while he was carrying out seven weeks of volunteer work in support of Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta area of the occupied West Bank.

Sherman said he had been stopped several times by soldiers, who photographed his identification documents. “This happened to me and several people in my group at the same time. Several of us received the same email within minutes of one another,” he said.

Sherman said more experienced Jewish activists told him that he would not be allowed to enter Israel again unless he immigrated to Israel permanently. Referring to the situation sarcastically, he said, “If I’m the wrong kind of Jew for Israel, that’s great.”

Israeli authorities have not provided an explanation as to why the travel permits of the US Jews were revoked.

Israelis who have seized Palestinian land have carried out numerous attacks targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to official Palestinian figures, 3,488 attacks targeting Palestinians and their property were carried out during the first six months of 2026.

The attacks have targeted individuals and property, as well as involved the establishment of new settlement outposts and the prevention of Palestinian farmers from accessing their land.

AA

Etiketler: Palestine, İsrael, Jewish, Arab, United States
Okunma Sayısı: 678
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