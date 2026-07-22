"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
22 TEMMUZ 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 57

King Charles Visits Mosque: A Meaningful Message Against Islamophobia

22 Temmuz 2026, Çarşamba 10:40
King Charles III visited the Cambridge Central Mosque, widely recognised as *Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque*. The visit served as a meaningful gesture promoting mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding.

King Charles III visited the Cambridge Central Mosque, known as Europe’s first environmentally friendly mosque. During the visit, which reflected his support for the United Kingdom’s religious diversity, the King toured various sections of the mosque and received information from its officials. The mosque was built with the support of the *Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV)*.

Environmental Awareness in Islam

As part of the visit, King Charles toured the mosque’s *Community Garden*, where he was informed about its sustainability initiatives and the social services carried out by the mosque community. Known for his keen interest in architecture, the King also showed particular interest in the project, which was designed to establish an architectural language unique to mosques in Britain.

The discussions also focused on the role that religious communities can play in combating climate change, as well as Islamic teachings on safeguarding God's creation.

Three Meaningful Gifts Presented

To commemorate the visit, King Charles was presented with three special gifts:

* A glass paperweight inspired by the dome of the *Selimiye Mosque*.

* Prof. Dr. Fuat Sezgin’s book The Scientific Heritage of Islamic Civilization.

* A prestige publication documenting the construction process of the Cambridge Central Mosque and the international awards it has received.

Europe’s First Eco-Friendly Mosque

Located in Cambridge, England, and officially opened in 2019, the Cambridge Central Mosque is recognised as *Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque*.

The mosque incorporates photovoltaic solar panels, air-source heat pumps, a sedum green roof, natural ventilation systems, and timber sourced from sustainably managed forests. Constructed primarily from natural materials such as wood and marble, the mosque is also notable for its *net-zero carbon footprint*.

Rainwater is collected for irrigation and cleaning purposes, while approximately *40 percent* of the mosque’s electricity is generated through solar energy.

An Award-Winning Mosque

The architectural design of the Cambridge Central Mosque was inspired by the aesthetic principles of Islam, the Islamic artistic tradition, the lifestyle of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), and Islam’s emphasis on protecting nature.

Following an international architectural competition based on these principles, the mosque was constructed and has since received numerous prestigious international awards for its outstanding design.

Okunma Sayısı: 192
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Venezuela'daki depremlerde ölü sayısı 5346'ya, yaralı sayısı da 16740'a yükseldi

    Kütahya'daki kazada yolcu otobüsü devrildi: 31 kişi yaralandı

    Aileler yalnız bırakıldı

    Karpuz üreticisi dertli

    Kral Charles’tan cami ziyareti: İslâm karşıtlığına anlamlı mesaj

    Trump: İran’a yönelik saldırılar sürecek

    Plansızlık üreticiyi de tüketiciyi de vuruyor

    DP’li Altıntaş’tan NATO üssü uyarısı

    Dışa bağımlılık sürdükçe enflasyon düşmez

    Motorin zammı her şeye yansır

    İsrail, sabahtan bu yana düzenlediği saldırılarda Gazze'de 12 kişiyi katletti

    Washington Post: Pentagon'un bütçesi hızla tükeniyor

    Almanya'da tüm tren istasyonlarında alkol tüketimi yasaklanacak

    Rusya: Ukrayna'nın Belgorod'a saldırısında 8 kişi öldü - Ukrayna'ya ait 209 İHA vuruldu

    İsrail basını: Vance, Trump-Netanyahu görüşmesini engellemeye çalışıyor - 'Cehenneme kadar yolunuz var'

    LGS tercihinde sadece okul puanına bakmayın

    2027 Hac kurası yarın çekilecek

    YKS sonuçları açıklandı: 2 soru iptal edildi - YKS şampiyonları da belli oldu

    Gazze’de sağlık sistemi çökme noktasında

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Plansızlık üreticiyi de tüketiciyi de vuruyor
    Genel

    DP’li Altıntaş’tan NATO üssü uyarısı
    Genel

    Motorin zammı her şeye yansır
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    Trump: İran’a yönelik saldırılar sürecek
    Genel

    Dışa bağımlılık sürdükçe enflasyon düşmez
    Genel

    Aileler yalnız bırakıldı
    Genel

    Karpuz üreticisi dertli
    Genel

    Kral Charles’tan cami ziyareti: İslâm karşıtlığına anlamlı mesaj

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.