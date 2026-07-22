King Charles Visits Mosque: A Meaningful Message Against Islamophobia

King Charles III visited the Cambridge Central Mosque, widely recognised as *Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque*. The visit served as a meaningful gesture promoting mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding.

King Charles III visited the Cambridge Central Mosque, known as Europe’s first environmentally friendly mosque. During the visit, which reflected his support for the United Kingdom’s religious diversity, the King toured various sections of the mosque and received information from its officials. The mosque was built with the support of the *Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV)*.

Environmental Awareness in Islam

As part of the visit, King Charles toured the mosque’s *Community Garden*, where he was informed about its sustainability initiatives and the social services carried out by the mosque community. Known for his keen interest in architecture, the King also showed particular interest in the project, which was designed to establish an architectural language unique to mosques in Britain.

The discussions also focused on the role that religious communities can play in combating climate change, as well as Islamic teachings on safeguarding God's creation.

Three Meaningful Gifts Presented

To commemorate the visit, King Charles was presented with three special gifts:

* A glass paperweight inspired by the dome of the *Selimiye Mosque*.

* Prof. Dr. Fuat Sezgin’s book The Scientific Heritage of Islamic Civilization.

* A prestige publication documenting the construction process of the Cambridge Central Mosque and the international awards it has received.

Europe’s First Eco-Friendly Mosque

Located in Cambridge, England, and officially opened in 2019, the Cambridge Central Mosque is recognised as *Europe’s first eco-friendly mosque*.

The mosque incorporates photovoltaic solar panels, air-source heat pumps, a sedum green roof, natural ventilation systems, and timber sourced from sustainably managed forests. Constructed primarily from natural materials such as wood and marble, the mosque is also notable for its *net-zero carbon footprint*.

Rainwater is collected for irrigation and cleaning purposes, while approximately *40 percent* of the mosque’s electricity is generated through solar energy.

An Award-Winning Mosque

The architectural design of the Cambridge Central Mosque was inspired by the aesthetic principles of Islam, the Islamic artistic tradition, the lifestyle of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), and Islam’s emphasis on protecting nature.

Following an international architectural competition based on these principles, the mosque was constructed and has since received numerous prestigious international awards for its outstanding design.