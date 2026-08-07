Footballer Tete Converts to Islam

Twenty-five-year-old footballer Tete Yengi, who represents the Australian National Team, embraced Islam by reciting the Shahada at a mosque in Adelaide, Australia.

Speaking to Nujum Sports about his journey to Islam, Yengi said that his decision began with a visit to a mosque. He explained that he wanted to observe how Muslims worship and experience the atmosphere of a mosque, and that this visit became a turning point in his life.

The footballer also shared his conversation with Mufti Ismail Menk, who delivered the Friday sermon that day. Yengi said, “I accepted Mufti Menk’s sincere invitation and recited the Shahada inside the mosque.”