Chinese National Zuo Embraces Islam

Tong Zuo, a Chinese national who came to Kayseri to study Turkish, has embraced Islam.

According to a statement shared on the social media account of the Develi District Mufti's Office, Tong Zuo decided to convert to Islam and applied to the Develi Mufti's Office. An official conversion ceremony (ihtida ceremony) was subsequently held at the District Mufti's Office.

After reciting the Shahada (the Islamic declaration of faith), Tong Zuo embraced Islam and chose the name Hasan. During the ceremony, attended by Sabri Akpolat, a member of the Supreme Council of Religious Affairs, and Adem Şengül, the Mayor of Develi, Hasan was presented with an official Certificate of Conversion to Islam.