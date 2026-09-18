He Was an Atheist, Saw Palestine, and Found Islam

Former atheist and critic of Islam, Robert Martin recounts his journey of transformation, which began with Palestine, in an interview. - Martin, who describes himself as once being an atheist and prejudiced against Muslims, says his perspective changed after visiting Palestine in 2014 and that he embraced Islam following years of questioning.

Translated News Report: Erhan Akkaya

A Journey That Changed the Course of a Life

According to his own account, the greatest turning point in Robert Martin’s life began with his first visit to Palestine in 2014. Raised in a Christian environment during his childhood, but saying that his relationship with religion had not left a positive impression on him, Martin describes himself as an atheist and agnostic during his teenage and adult years.

He also explains that he was influenced for a long time by the narratives he encountered through his surroundings and the media regarding Palestine. Although one of his closest friends was Palestinian, Martin says he did not believe what his friend told him. He recalls that news reports portrayed Israel as defending itself while Palestinians were presented as terrorists, and that he had been influenced by this narrative.

During the Israeli attacks on Gaza in 2014, encountering images showing children and civilians being killed marked the beginning of a period of questioning for him. “I thought this was not right,” Martin says, explaining that he began researching the issue more deeply. He eventually decided to travel to Palestine, not to respond to those who asked, “You’ve never been there. How would you know?”, but genuinely to see what was happening for himself.

“My Mind Completely Changed”

Martin travelled to Palestine alone in 2014. He says he was not part of any group and that his purpose was to witness what was happening in the region with his own eyes. He explains that what he encountered did not match the image of Palestine that had been formed in his mind over the years.

Martin recalls walking alone through villages, being invited into people’s homes and not being asked for anything in return. He particularly remembers a message conveyed to him:

“Rob, please tell the world the truth about us. We just want people to know that we are good people. We have no problem with Jews. Our problem is the occupation and Zionism.”

These encounters led Martin to question not only his views on Palestine but also his own prejudices. He describes this period in his life with the words: “My mind completely changed. The whole narrative was turned upside down.”

Martin also openly acknowledges that he once considered himself “subconsciously racist.” Despite having a close Palestinian friend, he says he carried these prejudices even towards him. After travelling to Palestine, he began to recognise and confront his own preconceptions.

The Call to Prayer, the Mosque, and His First Encounter

One of the significant moments in Martin’s approach to Islam occurred on the very first day of his initial visit to Palestine. He recalls getting lost in a village and, upon hearing the call to prayer, walking towards the sound. He says he was deeply affected by the sound of the adhan, even as gunfire and dogs could be heard in the background.

Martin explains that while he was sitting outside a mosque, someone approached him and invited him inside without questioning where he was from or why he was there. He stayed in the mosque for approximately an hour before continuing his journey. He says he has never forgotten the experience:

“Gunfire and the call to prayer. That was my first day in Palestine.”

Years later, another statement made by a friend also stayed with Martin. He recalls being struck by the words: “People want you to become Muslim because they want you to experience the love they feel in Islam.” Martin says he saw love rather than pressure in this approach.

From Palestine to Political Activism

Martin’s relationship with Palestine continued after his first visit. Over time, he became an activist who spoke publicly about the Palestinian cause. He later joined the Freedom Flotilla in an attempt to reach Gaza.

Martin says the journey aboard the flotilla lasted eight days and eight nights. As they approached Gaza, he recalls that they were stopped by Israeli forces and that a large number of soldiers boarded the boat. He says that he and the other activists were detained and subsequently taken to a prison in Israel.

Describing how he was subjected to repeated searches and held under harsh conditions, Martin considers his own experience in prison significant in helping him understand the situation of Palestinian detainees. Following his release, he says he began speaking more extensively about the conditions faced by Palestinians.

The accounts of mistreatment, detainees and prison conditions presented in this section are included in the interview as Martin’s own observations and assessments.

Beginning to Reflect on the Power of Faith

What Martin witnessed in Palestine influenced not only his political views but also his understanding of religion and faith. He was struck by the fact that people living amid gunfire, raids and uncertainty continued to worship in mosques.

Martin says he believes Palestinians draw strength from their faith despite the severe conditions they face. This observation also connected with certain memories from his childhood.

Recalling his parents’ attitudes towards death during the final stages of their lives, Martin explains that both were Christians and that, as they prepared for death, they displayed a sense of acceptance and tranquillity rather than fear. He says this did not make him religious at the time, but the memory remained with him.

Years later, Martin felt that he had witnessed a similar tranquillity in Palestine. He says he was particularly influenced by prayer in Islam:

“You truly devote yourself to it. It is something magnificent, something beautiful.”

His interest in the Qur’an also continued during this period. Martin says he began reading the Qur’an years earlier and believes that it is important not merely to read a book, but also to understand it and continue reflecting upon it. He describes it as a particularly striking experience to encounter advice in some of the books he read about personal development and overcoming addiction that he felt was also present in the Qur’an.

The Final Step from Atheism to Islam

Despite all these experiences, Martin’s conversion to Islam did not happen overnight. He says he was a committed atheist for many years and that people considered him “the greatest atheist in the world.” He explains that he was not entirely negative towards religion; on the contrary, he admired some of the opportunities and benefits religion offered people, but he felt unable to have faith himself.

One of his greatest concerns as he approached Islam was the belief that he did not have sufficient knowledge. Martin says he thought, “I don’t know enough,” and recalls that his friends reminded him that learning about Islam was a long process. One friend’s analogy — “You can become a doctor, but it takes years to get there” — helped him overcome this concern.

According to Martin, at a certain point everything “fell into place.” The experiences he had accumulated over many years, the people he met in Palestine, his interest in the Qur’an and his relationships with Muslims all became part of the process that led him to embrace Islam.

After becoming Muslim, however, he does not see himself as someone who has reached the end of a journey, but rather as someone at the beginning of a new learning process. He explains that when he goes to the mosque, he does not always know exactly what to do, but people help him, and this approach makes him happy.

“I know it will be a lifelong learning experience,” he says.

“How Could You Not Believe?”

Martin says that considerable interest emerged on social media after he announced that he had become Muslim. He describes being moved by the congratulations he received, the embraces from people he did not know and messages from those who had followed him for years.

Looking back today, he says that if someone had told him years ago that he would one day undertake such a journey from atheism to Islam, he would not have believed it. He believes that the questioning that began with his first visit to Palestine changed not only his political views over the years but also his perspective on life and faith.

At the end of the interview, when he is asked what he would say to someone who asks, “How can you believe in Islam and Allah?”, Martin summarises his entire journey in a single sentence:

“How could you not believe? When you look at Him, read, reflect, feel, see and are surrounded by Him, you cannot deny Him.”





Who Is Robert Martin?

Australian journalist and pro-Palestinian activist Robert Martin has worked on the Palestinian issue for many years. His visit to Palestine in 2014 marked a significant turning point in his life. Having previously identified with an atheist and agnostic worldview, Martin began exploring Islam following his experiences in Palestine and his relationships with Muslims. He also took part in Freedom Flotilla initiatives and announced that he had become Muslim in December 2025.

Watch the full interview on YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cbgy5CKGaCk