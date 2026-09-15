Korean tourist became Muslim

A South Korean tourist who came to visit Mardin became a Muslim. According to a statement made by the Artuklu Mufti's Office, an "ihtida" (conversion to Islam) ceremony was held at the mufti's office after a South Korean person, who came to Mardin for sightseeing, decided to become a Muslim. In the statement, it was noted that Shaevn, who became a Muslim by reciting the Kelime-i Shahadah during the ceremony led by District Mufti Süleyman Baran, took the name "Abdullah." It was also reported that Baran presented a Holy Quran as a gift to Abdullah.

Yeni Asya English