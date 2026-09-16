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16 EYLÜL 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 57

Threat from Israeli Minister to the Directors of "NAZA"

16 Eylül 2026, Çarşamba 12:02

Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the Oscar-winning directors of the documentary "NAZA", which documents the Israeli army's civilian massacres in Gaza, have been threatened by Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar.On his social media account, Zohar claimed it was "shocking" that the "NAZA" documentary, which he described as "disgusting," was awarded the "Special Jury Prize" at the Venice International Film Festival.The "NAZA" documentary features confessions from members of the Israeli military who took part in surveillance and remote killing mechanisms targeting Palestinians, and addresses the military attacks in Gaza as genocide. Asserting that the documentary amounts to "treason," Zohar stated that he would take immediate action to revoke the citizenships of directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

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