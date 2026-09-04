Irish man embraces Islam

Aaron Murray, an Irish man who came to Söke, Aydın, began researching Islam after being deeply moved by the sense of unity and solidarity he witnessed during the Eid prayer. Following his research and a spiritual journey, Murray decided to embrace Islam, and a conversion ceremony was held for him at the Söke District Mufti’s Office.

Following a recitation from the Holy Qur’an at the ceremony, Adem Karataş, Acting District Mufti, and Nevzat Karataş, District Preacher, provided Murray with information about the fundamental principles of Islam, as well as faith and worship in Islam.

After receiving the information, Aaron Murray recited the Shahada in the presence of witnesses and embraced Islam. Following his conversion, Murray took the name “Harun.”

Burada “İrlandalı genç” için “Irish man” kullandım; yaşı metinde verilmediği için young Irish man demek yerine daha güvenli ve haber İngilizcesine uygun olan ifadeyi tercih ettim.