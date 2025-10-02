"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
Israeli forces ram Gaza-bound flotilla vessel, fire water cannons at fleet

02 Ekim 2025, Perşembe
Israel is ‘brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world,’ says International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza

Israeli forces rammed a vessel belonging to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, deployed water cannons against the fleet and mistreated its activists.

“The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world,” the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on the US social media company X’s platform.

The organizers called for urgent international intervention, warning that “governments must act, as peoples across world capitals are rising in anger.”

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza’s coast Thursday morning under normal circumstances.

