"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
5 MAYIS 2020 SALI - YIL: 51

New York City will distribute 500,000 free halal meals to Muslims during Ramadan

05 Mayıs 2020, Salı 12:27
The coronavirus pandemic has turned life upside down for many New Yorkers, including those who wish to safely practice their faiths.

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Muslims, who began the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, are no exception. The holy month involving fasting from sunup to sundown, charity and prayer is typically celebrated as a community. But due to social distancing, that's not possible this year.

To help families celebrate, especially those who've lost income due to shutdowns, New York City has announced plans to serve more than 500,000 halal meals to Muslims during Ramadan.

A halal meal is one that is prepared in accordance with Islamic law.

"One of Ramadan's most noble callings is to feed the hungry," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday. "It's a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated, to remember to be there for those in need, and that is now harder than ever."

With more than 22 percent of American Muslims living in New York City, the public health crisis is upending the annual celebration.

During Ramadan, mosques typically open their doors and host dinners to feed the less fortunate. This year, with mosques closed and breadwinners out of work, those very communities are in need of help.

As part of ongoing efforts to support New Yorkers during the pandemic, the city will increase the supply and distribution of halal meals at 32 Grab and Go sites across all five boroughs where there are large Muslim populations. More than 400,000 halal meals will be available at 435 school sites where all New Yorkers can go for food.

Another 100,000 halal meals will be distributed through soup kitchens, food pantries and community organizations.

City officials plan to serve 10 million free meals to all New Yorkers in April and another 15 million in May, as De Blasio estimates that nearly 2 million people could go hungry because of the virus.

"No New Yorker will go hungry," de Blasio promised. "Your city will provide."

Ramadan, which ends on May 23, culminates with the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, observed with communal prayers, donations to charity and special meals.

Because Islam follows a lunar calendar, Ramadan -- celebrated during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar -- shifts each year as calculated by Western calendars.

Okunma Sayısı: 157
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Milyonlarca çocuk yerinden edildi

    'TR-C 19' ilacı hakkında açıklama

    İspanya Sağlık Bakanlığı: İkinci dalga riski hala var

    '103 ülkeden 65 binden fazla vatandaşımızı Türkiye'ye döndürdük'

    Şehit Bekir Gündeş dualarla ebedi yolculuğuna uğurlandı

    Bolu'daki son hastalar da taburcu edildi

    Lokantacılar: Biz de hazırız

    Dünya genelinde en ağır bilanço ABD'de

    Yurt geneline sağanak uyarısı

    Ankaragücü'nde bir futbolcuda Kovid-19 gözlemlendi

    LGS tedbirleri animasyon filmle açıklandı

    Adalete çağrı

    Çay nasıl toplanacak?

    Normalleşme bayramdan sonraya kalsın

    Dersleri takip edemeyenler var

    Daha köklü ekonomik tedbirlere ihtiyaç var

    Böyle birşey imkânsız, patlama kaçınılmaz

    Avrupa’da normale dönüş başladı

    Şehir giriş-çıkış tedbirlerine ilişkin genelge yayınlandı

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Bu fitneyi artık söndürelim
    Genel

    Adalete çağrı
    Genel

    Böyle birşey imkânsız, patlama kaçınılmaz
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Tek adamcılıkla nereye?
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Büyüklerin avı büyük olur
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    73 fırkadan ehl-i necat hangisidir?
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Ramazanın kıymettar vaktini zayi etmemeli
    Muhammet ÖRTLEK

    Korona sonrası muhtemel senaryolar
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Küresel yanıltma
    Süleyman KÖSMENE

    Zekâtlarımız hizmetlerimize

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2020, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.