"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
14 ŞUBAT 2026 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 56

Digital wild west

12 Şubat 2026, Perşembe
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the sinister face of the digital world, which threatens the mental health of children and young people, as the "DIGITAL WILD WEST."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that social media has unfortunately turned into a kind of "Wild West," a failed state, and announced that they will take five measures against social media and its owners. In a video published on the social media platform account of the US-based company X, Sanchez said, "Social media has unfortunately turned into a kind of Wild West, a failed state."

Social media is spying on people

During her speech, Sanchez, who also displayed a sign that read, "Grok users produced 3 million sexually explicit images, including over 23,000 minors, on the X app in 11 days," stated that social media is spying on people, stealing their data, and spreading hate and misinformation.

Red Card for Tech Giants

Sanchez announced a five-point package of measures against crime, data breaches, and hate content caused by social media. According to this, digital crimes targeting children will be investigated jointly with prosecutors; algorithms that use data without consent will be punished; and platforms that fail to remove illegal content will face criminal sanctions. Furthermore, a "Hate and Polarization Monitoring" system will be established to track how digital platforms fuel polarization and hatred, and access restrictions will be imposed for those under 16 to protect children. Sanchez stated, "We know these tech elites are more powerful than many countries, but our resolve is stronger than their pockets. Despite their threats, we will not back down."

Okunma Sayısı: 67
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Avrupalıların üçte ikisi: Ülkelerimiz tehdit altında!

    Rusya'dan İsrail uyarıları: 'Suriye topraklarında "keyfi saldırılar" düzenliyor!'

    Nurculuğun yüzyıllık tarihi (2. Bölüm)

    "Çok rastlamadığımız bir durum"

    'Kudüs'e karşı alınan her karar, Yahudileştirme sürecinin bir parçasıdır'

    'İran'da rejim değişikliği, bence olabilecek en iyi şey'

    Nurculuğun yüzyıllık tarihi (1. Bölüm)

    Mustafa Oruç’u rahmetle yâd ediyoruz

    Nur hizmetinin fedakâr annesi: Firdevs Söker

    Yağışlı hava hâkim

    Fransa’da 900 bin hane karanlıkta

    Gazze halkı çadırlarda Ramazan'a hazırlanıyor

    61 milyon kişi risk altında, ama hazırlık yok

    Dilipak: Dönüştürmek isterken dönüştüler

    Süreç demokratik reformlarla başarılı olur

    İsrail hapishaneleri işkence merkezi

    AKP özelleştirme şampiyonu

    Boğaz köprüleri ülkenin can damarlarıdır

    NY Times: ABD savaş gemileri Orta Doğu’ya gönderiliyor

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    'İran'da rejim değişikliği, bence olabilecek en iyi şey'
    Genel

    "Çok rastlamadığımız bir durum"
    Genel

    'Kudüs'e karşı alınan her karar, Yahudileştirme sürecinin bir parçasıdır'
    Genel

    Nur hizmetinin fedakâr annesi: Firdevs Söker
    Genel

    Mustafa Oruç’u rahmetle yâd ediyoruz
    Genel

    Rusya'dan İsrail uyarıları: 'Suriye topraklarında "keyfi saldırılar" düzenliyor!'
    Genel

    Şefkat kahramanlarından Zehra Dülek: “Kurtuluşumuz Risale-i Nur’dadır”
    Genel

    Avrupalıların üçte ikisi: Ülkelerimiz tehdit altında!

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.