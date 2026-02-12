Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the sinister face of the digital world, which threatens the mental health of children and young people, as the "DIGITAL WILD WEST."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that social media has unfortunately turned into a kind of "Wild West," a failed state, and announced that they will take five measures against social media and its owners. In a video published on the social media platform account of the US-based company X, Sanchez said, "Social media has unfortunately turned into a kind of Wild West, a failed state."

Social media is spying on people

During her speech, Sanchez, who also displayed a sign that read, "Grok users produced 3 million sexually explicit images, including over 23,000 minors, on the X app in 11 days," stated that social media is spying on people, stealing their data, and spreading hate and misinformation.

Red Card for Tech Giants

Sanchez announced a five-point package of measures against crime, data breaches, and hate content caused by social media. According to this, digital crimes targeting children will be investigated jointly with prosecutors; algorithms that use data without consent will be punished; and platforms that fail to remove illegal content will face criminal sanctions. Furthermore, a "Hate and Polarization Monitoring" system will be established to track how digital platforms fuel polarization and hatred, and access restrictions will be imposed for those under 16 to protect children. Sanchez stated, "We know these tech elites are more powerful than many countries, but our resolve is stronger than their pockets. Despite their threats, we will not back down."