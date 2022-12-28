"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

More than 30 thousand Muslims attended: The congress, which Muslims in the USA are looking forward to, continues.

28 Aralık 2022, Çarşamba 16:30
The annual congress organized jointly by the Muslim American Society (MAS) and the Islamic Community of North America (ICNA), the largest Muslim umbrella organizations in the United States, is underway in Chicago, USA.

Translated by Ethem Erbaş

The MAS-ICNA 2022 Congress, which was held for the 21st time this year, is being held at McCormickPlace, the largest convention and exhibition center in North America.

The Dec-ICNA Congress, which started yesterday and has the distinction of being one of the programs where tens of thousands of Muslims from all over the world, especially in the North American region, have come together, will last for 3 days.This year's main theme is "Islam and Modernity: Challenges and Opportunities", and more than 60 well-known Muslim community leaders and academics in the United States are making presentations under various topics.

MAS-ICNA's internet site, social media changing shapes and forms with them a growing wave in the world to witness pointed to gains and disposition from an Islamic perspective "in the end people are gender, family, and relationships, and lifestyle trends that will affect your view of new social practices we observe closely." his statement was included.Information was shared that there were more than 170 sessions and workshops at the congress and that more than 30 thousand participants took place.

Turkish organizations are also participating

In addition to the conference and training programs that last throughout the day, there is also a large Sunday area with promotional and shopping stands at the congress.In this area, besides the Turkish commercial organizations participating from Turkey and the USA, there are promotional stands of Turkish non-governmental organizations such as the American Religious Center (ARC).

At the congress this year, Turkey's Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan, Washington Embassy Religious Services Counselor Prof. Dr. Bilal Kuşpınar, Turkey's Consul General in Chicago EnginTüresin, USA Education Foundation Representative Ahmet CelalÖzdemir and Divan Association President from Turkey Dr.CihangirIşbilir was also present.

Kuşpınar stated that, as ARC, they represent Turkey and its values at the congress and said, "Muslims, families and children in the USA are looking forward to this congress, which is held every year in an atmosphere of unity and brotherhood." 

In addition, Medipol and Medical Park healthcare companies, which opened a stand at the exhibition area with the support of the Turkish Service Exporters Association and Turkish Airlines, are providing information about the developments in the healthcare sector in Turkey.Medical Park employee BurcuÖztürk stated that they participated in the congress to increase medical tourism for the country within the scope of the slogan "Get well in Turkey".

Muslim congresses in the USA

First established in 1968 by Muslims of Indian subcontinent origin in the USA, ICNA became a more inclusive umbrella organization in 1977 to bring together Muslim non-governmental organizations in North America.MAS, which was established in 1993 to bring Muslims in the USA together and to carry out cultural activities in all fields, has more than 50 offices in the USA today.

ICNA and MAS organize a large-scale congress for Muslims living in the United States twice a year, one in Chicago at the end of the year and the other in the beginning of spring around Washington-Baltimore on the east coast of the United States.

