"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
24 NİSAN 2021 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 52

On the Month of Ramadan / SECOND POINT

24 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi 17:24
One of the many instances of wisdom in the fast of the blessed month of Ramadan with respect to thankfulness for God Almighty's bounties is as follows:

As is stated in the First Word, a price is required for the foods a tray-bearer brings from a royal kitchen. But, to give a tip to the tray-bearer, and to suppose those priceless bounties to be valueless and not to recognize the one who bestowed them would be the greatest foolishness.

God Almighty has spread innumerable sorts of bounties over the face of the earth for mankind, in return for which He wishes thanks, as the price of those bounties. The apparent causes and possessors of the bounties are like tray-bearers. We pay a certain price to them and are indebted to them, and even though they do not merit it, are over-respectful and grateful to them. Whereas the True Bestower of Bounties is infinitely more deserving of thanks than those causes which are merely the means for the bounty. To thank Him, then, is to recognize that the bounties come directly from Him; it is to appreciate their worth and to perceive one's own need for them.

Fasting in Ramadan, then, is the key to a true, sincere, extensive, and universal thankfulness. For at other times of the year, most of those who are not in difficult circumstances do not realize the value of many bounties since they do not experience real hunger. Those whose stomachs are full and especially if they are rich, do not understand the degree of bounty there is in a piece of dry bread. But when it is time to break the fast, the sense of taste testifies that the dry bread is a most valuable Divine bounty in the eyes of a believer. During Ramadan, everyone from the monarch to the destitute, manifests a sort of gratitude through understanding the value of those bounties.

Furthermore, since eating is prohibited during the day, they will say: "Those bounties do not belong to me. I am not free to eat them, for they are another's property and gift. I await his command." They will recognize the bounty to be bounty and so will be giving thanks. Thus, fasting in this way is in many respects like a key to gratitude; gratitude being man's fundamental duty.

Bediuzzaman Said Nursi / Risale-i Nur Collection / The Letters

Editing: Erhan Akkaya

#Saidnursi #Bediuzzaman #Risaleinur #Ramadan #fasting #Islam #Quran #JesusChrist #Jesus #muslims #Christianity #muslim #Christchurch #Catholic #sociallife #wisdom #human

Okunma Sayısı: 137
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Ramazan’ı, faaliyetlerle çocuklarına anlatıyorlar

    'Acılarımız istismar edilmesin'

    Müzakereleri durdurma adımı

    Son 24 saatte 40 bin 539 vaka daha

    Biden, 1915 olaylarını 'soykırım' olarak niteledi

    60 bin Filistinli cumayı Aksa’da kıldı

    Yahudi yerleşimciler Filistinlilere saldırdı

    Ukrayna sınırından çekilmeye başladılar

    Öğrencisi derse girmeyen öğretmenin ücreti kesilecek

    Veresiye defterindeki borçlar böyle ödeniyor

    ABD, askeri teçhizatlarını Afganistan'dan çıkarıyor

    Barajlar son 1 yılın en yüksek seviyesinde

    Myanmar'daki protestolarda ölü sayısı artıyor

    Gözler Kabine Toplantısı'na çevrildi

    ABD'de Johnson and Johnson aşısının kullanımına devam edilecek

    Twitter'ın Türkiye'deki reklam yasağı kaldırıldı

    Doğu Kudüs'teki protestolarda 4 kişi gözaltına alındı

    Devlet kulağının üzerine yattı
    📷

    Arısız bir dünya nasıl olurdu?

    'En önemli sistem sorunu'

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Kutlular Ağabeyden MİT'çilere: Beni cemaatlerin aleyhine asla konuşturamazsınız
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Hazretlerinin senatosu: CYİK
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Devlet kulağının üzerine yattı
    Cevher İLHAN

    İktidarın “kalite ve kalifikasyon” eksikliği
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    “Büyük infilâk ve yıkılan surlar” nedir?
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Ramazan’da “kırk bin dil” ile duâ etmek
    Mehmet ÇETİN

    Mustafa Sabri’nin Bediüzzaman’dan istediği şey
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    İnsanlığa çağrı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.