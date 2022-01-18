"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
18 OCAK 2022 SALI - YIL: 52

US Muslim groups condemn hostage-taking at Texas synagogue

18 Ocak 2022, Salı 13:02
FBI identifies hostage-taker as British national Malik Faisal Akram

US Muslim groups have condemned Saturday's hostage-taking incident at a synagogue in the US state of Texas.

Four people including a rabbi were held by a gunman who entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during a religious service. After hours of standoff with law enforcement, all hostages were freed and the captor was dead, police said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, denounced the incident.

"This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community," CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the US Council of Muslim Organizations said it stands in complete solidarity against antisemitism with the Jewish community and "condemns the evil, unjust, and unjustifiable hostage-taking of members of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue."

"This heinous attack on a synagogue, a sacred and inviolable place of worship – and its congregants in the act of prayer – is utterly unacceptable," said Council Secretary-General Oussama Jammal.

The FBI identified the hostage-taker as British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI's Dallas Field Office, said the captor acted alone with no other involved in the hostage-taking.

Okunma Sayısı: 101
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Yardım yapılamıyor: Tonga'daki toz bulutu endişe verici seviyede!

    Tayland vatandaşı Phoemphıphat, Müslüman olarak 'Esma' ismini aldı

    Endonezya, yeni başkentinin adını belirledi: 'Nusantara'

    'Rusya, Batı'yı bölmek için müzakerelerde yer almamızı istemiyor'

    Koca: Aşı olmayanların oranı yüzde 8'den az

    15 ilde eğitime ara verildi

    1 milyon 127 binden fazla dosya 'uzlaştırma' ile çözüldü

    4 il için buzlanma, don ve çığ uyarısı

    Milletin parası yine faizcilere

    Sinagog saldırısına Müslümanlardan tepki

    Doktorların maaş isyanı

    Faturalar can yakıyor

    Örtmeye çalışsanız da gerçek bu

    Geçen yıl en az 59 hasta mahpus vefat etti

    Çiftçinin arazi kirasına yüzde 80 zam

    'İkinci el'e yansıması sınırlı olacak

    Kısa vadeli dış borç arttı

    Prof. Görür: Marmara’yı etkileme potansiyeli var

    Açıköğretim sınavında skandal

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Hekimoğlu İsmail’in ardından
    Ahmet BATTAL

    “Çekim yok, telefonlar cebe!”
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Dr. Dolunay Coşkun

    Minik serçe!
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    “Minyeli Abdullah”ın yazarını uğurladık
    Genel

    Örtmeye çalışsanız da gerçek bu
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Kendini mahkemeden üstün görenler
    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Mustafa ÖZTÜRKÇÜ

    İki mekân ve üç Bediüzzaman
    Genel

    Doktorların maaş isyanı

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2022, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.