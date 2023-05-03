"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
3 MAYIS 2023 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 54

Babic, who converted to Islam 8 years ago: “When I prostrated for the first time, I couldn't burst my tears”

03 Mayıs 2023, Çarşamba 13:59
Babic, who is of Russian origin, stated that she still feels the excitement of the Feast of Ramadan in the depths of her heart, even though it has been eight years since she became a Muslim.

Babic, who still lives in Bosnia  Herzegovina, explained how she decided to become a Muslim and the excitement she experienced during the Feast of Ramadan as follows:

Babic told that she met Mr.Nedim, who is of Bosnia and Herzegovina origin, over the internet ten years ago and that they decided to get married soon after, but they divorced a short time later.

She had some knowledge about Islam before she came to Bosnia and Herzegovina, but since her husband Nedim is Muslim, she decided to increase her knowledge about Islam and to adopt  Islamic lifestyle. As  she learned more by reading books on this subject, as time goes by, she realized that she became more attached to Islam and believed in Islam.

When I prostrated for the first time, I couldn't burst my tears.

While my wife did not know yet that I intend to become a Muslim, 8 years ago, we went to the mosque for the tarawih prayer with him on the “laylat al-qadr”, which is the 27th night of Ramadan. At that time, I was not yet a Muslim, but I wanted to experience that atmosphere. I intended to sit in a corner of the mosque and watch what happened. However, a lady friend of mine I met there told me to sit next to her and watch what she does and do the same movements.

At the moment I started the prayer, I was extremely excited. When I went to prostrate for the first time, I could not control my tears. I was in very intense emotions. I was terribly excited.

Abic went to his wife Nedim as soon as the prayer was over and said that she had decided to become a Muslim and that her husband was very surprised by this. Then she became a Muslim by reciting the kalima shahadah in front of hundreds of people in the mosque.

I still cannot forget the excitement of the Ramadan feasts that I experienced when I was not yet a Muslim in the first years I came to Bosnia  Herzegovina. After 8 years of becoming a Muslim, I feel the same excitement deep in my heart. I visit people with gifts that I prepared with my own hands on the days of Ramadan feasts every year.

Babic stated that Ramadan feasts mean "happiness" for her, "I try to live and feel these special days in the best possible way, which comes after the month of Ramadan, which we are trying to spend very spiritually." 

She states that  she still keeps in touch with her divorced husband and his family. I have hobbies such as, calligraphy and wood painting, I try to visit them and to present the gifts that I personally prepared, on these festive days and thus feel the excitement of these days in the depths of my soul.

Babic, on the other hand, said that she misses his family living in Russia very much and that she is so sad.

Translated by Özden Atukeren

Okunma Sayısı: 119
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Nijerya'daki menenjit salgını sürüyor: Ölü sayısı 124'e yükseldi

    BM: Darfur'daki "vahim'' insani durumdan endişe ediyoruz

    Londra'da binlerce öğretmen sokağa indi

    Sırbistan'da bir çocuk okulda silahlı saldırı düzenledi: 8'i çocuk 9 kişi öldü

    AB, İsrail'i bir kez daha uyardı

    Uzmanından yapay zekâ uyarısı var

    Kanseri daha iyi tespit eden yapay zeka aracı geliştirildi - Erken teşhisi kolaylaştıracak

    ‘Gizli oy, açık sayım’ ilk kez 1950’de uygulandı

    Enflasyon rakamları açıklandı - TÜİK: %43,68 - ENAG: %105.19

    Sudan'da 334 bin kişi yerinden edildi

    'Çin ile görüşmeye hazırız'

    AB'den Filistinli tutuklu Hıdır Adnan'ın İsrail hapishanesindeki ölümüyle ilgili soruşturma çağrısı

    Toplum değişim istiyor

    İlk turda bitirelim

    Beşiktaş, depremzedeler için dostluk maçına çıkacak

    Bu makasın altından kalkamayız

    Nisan ayında üretici ile market arasındaki fiyat farkı azalmadı

    Millet İttifakı’ndan seçim günü için tedbir

    Biden, Beyaz Saray'da Müslümanları ağırladı

    Çatışmaların gölgesindeki Sudan'da sağlık sisteminin durumu felaket!

    En Çok Okunanlar

    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    “Din adına siyaset zarar veriyor”
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Önce ışık bulalım sonra renk seçeriz
    İsmet Hasenekoğlu

    Zübeyir Gündüzalp’ten belgeli tarihî bir hatıra
    Cevher İLHAN

    Seçim “darbe” ise
    Osman ZENGİN

    Nur’un bayramı
    Faruk ÇAKIR

    Milleti yanıltmayın!
    Genel

    Toplum değişim istiyor
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Demokratlar ile manen müttefikiz
    M. Latif SALİHOĞLU

    Hürriyetimiz yerlerde sürünüyor

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2023, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.