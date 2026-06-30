Cycling Toward Umrah

Born in Belgium and having embraced Islam eight years ago, Lauwers arrived in Istanbul on the 30th day of his journey, which he began in pursuit of his dream of travelling to Umrah by bicycle.

Speaking to an AA correspondent, Lauwers said that he had lived in an orphanage until the age of 18 and became a Muslim in 2018.

He explained that after setting off from Belgium, he travelled through the Netherlands, Bulgaria and Greece before reaching Türkiye.

"I will stay in Istanbul for three days to visit historical sites and mosques. Then I will cycle to Antalya in nine days. From there, I will fly to Jordan and continue my journey to Mecca by bicycle."

Lauwers added that he had been on the road for 30 days and hoped to complete his journey within two months.